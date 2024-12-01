Professor Dr. Mehmet Cindoruk, president of the Turkish Gastroenterology Association (TGD), stated that obesity is not just a weight problem but a disease, saying, "Unfortunately, Türkiye has reached a level where its obesity rate competes with that of the United States, with rates nearly equal, according to the data, 30% of our population is obese."

The 41st National Gastroenterology Week Congress was held at a hotel in Antalya where 56 sessions, 12 conferences, four panels, 1 video session, and 15 satellite symposia were conducted, with nearly 1,400 participants.

During the press conference held as part of the congress, Dr. Cindoruk said obesity has become a serious problem threatening public health.

Dr. Cindoruk emphasized that obesity is rapidly increasing worldwide and has reached epidemic proportions, stating, "Obesity is not a weight problem but a disease; it is a major issue in both developed and developing countries. Unfortunately, Türkiye's obesity rate now competes with that of the U.S., and the rates are nearly identical. According to the obesity risk mapping, both the U.S. and Türkiye are marked in red; according to the data, 30% of our population is obese."

Dr. Cindoruk explained that obesity is not just an aesthetic concern but a major risk factor for many serious health issues such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, respiratory problems, joint issues, and psychological problems.

Obesity is typically defined as having a body mass index over 30, Dr. Cindoruk noted, continuing: "However, obesity is not only related to physical appearance but also has serious health consequences. Obesity leads to various adverse conditions such as colon cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, heart diseases, joint problems, depression and social isolation."

He also pointed out that there are many causes of obesity, including genetic predisposition, poor eating habits, lack of physical activity, stress and hormonal imbalances.

Dr. Cindoruk stressed that obesity is a preventable disease that can be managed with healthy lifestyle changes.

Congress President professor Aykut Ferhat Çelik drew attention to the increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases.

He noted that the exact cause of the disease is not yet known, but genetic and environmental factors play a role in its development, emphasizing, "Environmental factors are triggering, there are now many toxins in the environment, and toxins and microplastics have spread as far as Antarctica. Inevitably, these toxins are being ingested with everything; the body recognizes them as foreign antigens and reacts, damaging the beneficial gut flora."

Dr. Çelik stated that there has been a significant increase in the incidence of inflammatory bowel diseases in Türkiye, pointing out that modern lifestyles bring risk factors that trigger the disease in individuals with genetic susceptibility.

He added, "Western-style diets, highly processed foods, exposure to industrial pollution and toxins, smoking, and chronic stress are environmental factors that can disrupt the immune system balance, affecting both the emergence and severity of the disease."

He also highlighted that the disease manifests with symptoms such as abdominal pain, chronic diarrhea, bloody stools, fatigue, loss of appetite and weight loss, and if left untreated, it can lead to serious complications.

Professor Şebnem Gürsoy noted that colon cancer is one of the rare cancers that can be detected and prevented early. She added that colon cancer is the third most common cancer after lung and prostate cancers in men and lung and breast cancers in women.