Recent data reveals that approximately 2.5 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with breast cancer, with Türkiye accounting for a significant portion of this statistic, with 25,000 new cases annually.

General Surgery Specialist Dr. Ferhat Erdem Uğraş from Acıbadem Bursa Hospital emphasizes the critical need for early detection and effective screening methods to combat this prevalent disease.

Breast cancer has become the most common cancer in Türkiye, and Dr. Uğraş warns that the number of diagnoses has been steadily increasing. He explains, “With advancements in imaging technologies, we can now detect tumors that are too small to be felt during a manual examination. Early detection is vital. The success rate of treatment can soar to 95% when the disease is caught in its initial stages. Moreover, timely intervention significantly reduces the risk of death associated with breast cancer.”

Dr. Uğraş advocates for proactive measures, stressing the importance of screening programs that can identify tumors even in their smallest form. He outlines the recommended approach for women, stating that from age 20, young women should conduct monthly self-examinations, particularly between the 4th and 10th days of their menstrual cycle, and should also check their armpits.

After reaching 30, women should continue self-exams while adding annual breast ultrasounds to their routine; once they turn 40, incorporating a yearly mammogram into regular health checks becomes essential.

In instances where screenings raise suspicions, Dr. Uğraş insists that a biopsy is essential for a definitive diagnosis. He notes that fear and anxiety often cause some women to delay these crucial tests.

“We want to stress that timely exams are essential for early detection. With early detection, the treatment process is quicker, and breast loss is less likely,” he states.

Advancements in surgical techniques have led to the rise of breast-conserving surgeries that remove only the cancerous tissue, preserving the rest of the breast. In cases where a mastectomy is necessary, breast reconstruction options are available, ensuring that patients have support through their treatment journey.

Dr. Uğraş also highlights the collaborative effort required in breast cancer treatment, involving a diverse team of specialists ranging from surgeons to radiation oncologists and pathologists. This multidisciplinary approach ensures that patients receive the most effective and personalized care possible.

As new treatment methods and smart medications continue to evolve, the outlook for breast cancer patients in Türkiye is becoming increasingly hopeful. Dr. Uğraş concludes, “The advancements in personalized treatments are enhancing the success rates for our patients, providing them with not just hope but also tangible results in their battle against breast cancer.”

With the rising incidence of breast cancer, awareness, early detection and regular screenings are more crucial than ever for ensuring the health and well-being of women in Türkiye.