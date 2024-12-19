Thick fog blanketed various regions of Türkiye on Tuesday, causing disruptions to transportation, reducing visibility and creating picturesque scenes in several cities. Authorities issued warnings to drivers and implemented temporary traffic restrictions to ensure safety.

In Istanbul, heavy fog in the Bosporus led to the suspension of maritime traffic in both directions. The General Directorate of Coastal Safety announced the temporary halt of transit ship movements due to limited visibility.

In Ankara, dense fog reduced visibility significantly, particularly in elevated areas. Drivers struggled to navigate, maintaining safe distances on the roads. Meteorology officials cautioned residents about frost and persistent fog during the morning and evening hours.

In Bartın, northern Türkiye, visibility dropped to as low as 20 meters (65 feet) on major routes, including the Bartın-Karabük and Bartın-Zonguldak highways. Drivers moved cautiously as the dense fog enveloped city streets and intercity roads.

In Çanakkale, northwestern Türkiye, the Çanakkale Strait experienced heavy fog that disrupted maritime operations, including transit ship traffic and ferry services between Çanakkale and Eceabat. The suspension will continue until conditions improve.

In Lüleburgaz, northwestern Türkiye, visibility fell below 40 meters, making it difficult for drivers to navigate safely. The fog, combined with a temperature of 11 degrees Celsius (52 degrees Fahrenheit), is expected to persist intermittently throughout the day.

In Kütahya, western Türkiye, foggy conditions brought visibility down to 50 meters on city roads and intercity highways. While the fog created picturesque scenes, it is expected to dissipate by midday.

In Bolu and Düzce, northern Türkiye, thick fog spread across city centers and major highways, including the D-100 road and Anadolu Otoyolu. Traffic authorities issued warnings to drivers to exercise caution as visibility decreased.

In Edirne, northwestern Türkiye, the dense fog brought visibility down to 50 meters, obscuring landmarks such as the iconic Selimiye Mosque. Traffic police took additional safety measures, and the fog is expected to clear by midday.

In Diyarbakır, southern Türkiye, heavy fog disrupted air travel, grounding flights to Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir. Sub-zero temperatures caused frost to form, covering parts of the city in white. Flight operations are expected to resume once the fog clears.

In Eskişehir, central Türkiye, the fog reduced visibility to 30 meters in parts of the city. Police ensured road safety measures were in place, while the Porsuk River area offered stunning views of the foggy landscape. The fog is expected to dissipate by noon.