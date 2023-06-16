Minister of Family and Social Services, Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, announced on Friday that a substantial amount of financial aid had been distributed to families in need as part of the Türkiye Family Support Program. Göktaş emphasized the government's commitment to a supply-oriented social assistance system that prioritizes sharing social welfare.

This month, the total amount disbursed to eligible families reached an impressive TL 4.5 billion ($190 million). Since the program's inception, a staggering sum of over TL 35 billion has been provided to support households across the country, Göktaş revealed.

Approximately 3.5 million households have benefited from the program. The amount of assistance granted varies based on income, ranging from TL 850 - 1,250.

In Oct. 2022, the program expanded to include Child Support and Electricity Consumption Support. Göktaş explained that monthly payments are made to households enrolled in the program to assist them in covering expenses related to their children. Under this program, additional monthly support ranging from TL 350 - 650 is also provided, and TL 7.7 billion has been allocated to households supporting 6.3 million children.

The Türkiye Family Support Program has proven to be a crucial lifeline for families facing economic hardship, offering substantial financial aid and addressing various aspects of their well-being. The government's commitment to ensuring the program's effectiveness underscores its dedication to supporting vulnerable households and fostering social welfare in Türkiye.