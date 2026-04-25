President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has dismissed Türkiye’s deputy education minister following two school shootings that killed nine people, according to the official gazette published late Friday.

Eight students aged 10 and 11 and a teacher were killed this month when a 14-year-old opened fire at a school in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş.

Authorities said the attacker, who died at the scene, brought five firearms and was the son of a former police inspector, who has since been arrested.

A separate attack in southeastern Sanliurfa province involved a former student who opened fire at his old high school before taking his own life when confronted by police.

Under a decree signed by Erdoğan, deputy education minister Nazif Yılmaz was dismissed and replaced by Cihad Demirli.

The measures also targeted the leadership of state institutions responsible for education, according to the decree.

The incidents have sparked public outcry and Erdoğan has said the government will introduce measures, including restrictions on gun ownership.