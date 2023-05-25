In addition to the protection, development and management of forestry-related activities throughout Türkiye conducted under the coordination of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, the number of national forests is set to reach 19 this year, according to reports on Thursday.

According to the information obtained by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the ministry, the number of these forests, whose establishment was announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in 2021, is set to continue to increase throughout the rest of 2023.

Green areas in and around city centers were scarce and the city forest project was introduced in 2003 to address the demands of local residents. These zones are created in areas close to city centers to enable the urban population to benefit more from social, cultural, scientific, sports and health services. The COVID-19 pandemic also led to a surge in citizens' demand and interest in such zones.

The "Nation Forest Project," developed to meet this interest and boost greenery, started with Erdoğan's announcement at the sapling planting ceremony in Beştepe two years ago when he noted that "81 national forests will be established in 81 (Turkish) cities."

After the locations suitable for the forests were identified across the country, the projects, including in the capital Ankara, northwestern Bursa and southern Mardin province, were completed and made ready for official inauguration last year.

In addition, as a result of the works carried within the forestation and establishment of nature areas, forests with accompanying structures and facilities are planned for citizens of Adana, Antalya, Artvin, Bilecik, Çanakkale, Eskişehir, Giresun, Isparta, Burdur, Yalova, Istanbul, Karaman, Mersin, Muğla, Samsun and Trabzon this year.

According to the projections, by the end of 2025, national forests are set to be open and operational in all 81 provinces in Türkiye.

Amenities providing comprehensive nature experiences for visitors such as bicycle tracks, walking and jogging tracks, sports fields, and kiosks for local products are set to be part of the forests.

The forest zones are also set to contribute to the on-site employment and welfare of the workforce and boost provincial tourism.

During the determination of areas in 81 provinces that have the potential to be national forests, the General Directorate of Forestry (OGM) takes particular note of areas that do not require additional afforestation work at the moment. However, if there is a need to increase or diversify tree cover in the said areas, tree-planting sessions are also carried out.

In addition to the national forests created for the purpose of making forested areas available to the public in cities, national gardens, another state project, continue to serve citizens.

In order to promote sustainability and afforestation and raise awareness about the importance of forests, Türkiye declared Nov. 11 as National Forestation Day in 2019. It is a day that has since been marked with nationwide sapling planting activities.