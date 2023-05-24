Türkiye continues its march to the top of the list of the cleanest beaches in the world. The flag will fly on 551 beaches, 23 marinas, 14 tourism boats and 10 individual yachts in the country, announced the International Blue Flag Wednesday.

The number of Blue Flag beaches, which is increasing every year thanks to environmental investments, reached 551 in 2023, putting the country third globally for its number of Blue Flag beaches, which are also indicators of clean seas.

The Blue Flag, which is one of the world's most recognized voluntary awards for beaches, marinas and sustainable boating tourism operators, carried out the program under the coordination of the Turkish Environmental Education Foundation (TÜRÇEV).

The program is being implemented in 50 countries around the world. Among the countries with the Blue Flag, Spain took first place and Greece second, while Italy and France followed Türkiye in third place.

The program in Türkiye was initiated when the European Union declared 1987 as the "Year of the Environment" to protect public health, raise environmental awareness and educational activities. The program was put into practice in 1993.

Within the scope of the program, the mandatory Blue Flag criteria for beaches are swimming water every 15 days during the season, monitoring the suitability of wastewater treatment plants, protecting sensitive natural areas, the availability of lifeguards and first aid supplies, emergency planning, facilities for the disabled, waste separation, and environmental education and information.

Corporate social responsibility, public participation and education are also among the expected criteria for marinas and tourism boats.

Tourists are seen flying Blue Falgs at Antalya beach, Türkiye, May 24, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Antalya ranks 1st

Known as the most popular holiday resort in Türkiye, Antalya is one of the few cities that draws the attention of tourists from the Netherlands, Russia, Germany and the rest of the world as a stunning Mediterranean city every year to experience its marvelous beaches and year-round warm climate.

Antalya ranks second for having the highest number of Blue Flag-certified beaches across the world with 231 beaches, five marinas and 14 tourism boats.

The meeting point for golden sands, azure skies and the deep blue sea, Türkiye's Mediterranean resort city Muğla, another tourist hub with the most Blue Flag marinas, ranks second in the list with its 110 beaches, seven marinas and four individual yachts with a flying Blue Flag.

Izmir, with 63 beaches and four marinas, ranks third, Balıkesir ranks fourth with 46 beaches, one marina and six individual yachts, and Aydın ranks fifth with 35 beaches and two marinas.

These provinces are followed by Samsun, Çanakkale, Mersin, Kocaeli, Tekirdağ, Bartın, Kırklareli, Ordu, Bursa, Zonguldak, Istanbul, Sakarya, Düzce, Van, Edirne and Yalova, respectively.

The Blue Flag is an exclusive eco-label awarded by the Copenhagen-based Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE).

All Blue Flags are awarded for one season at a time. If the criteria are not fulfilled during the season or the conditions change, the Blue Flag may be withdrawn.