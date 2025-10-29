Citizens across Türkiye marked the 102nd anniversary of the republic on Oct. 29 with nationwide celebrations, parades and cultural events, spanning from the Aegean coast to the Mediterranean and from the Black Sea to central Anatolia.

Western Türkiye

In Izmir, Cumhuriyet Square hosted a lively program of folk dances, student patriotic poetry recitals and musical performances. The day concluded with a parade featuring local organizations and civic groups waving Turkish flags as officials greeted the crowd.

Manisa showcased military demonstrations by commandos alongside modern and traditional dance performances, drawing crowds eager to witness both skill and artistry.

In Denizli, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Boulevard featured a coordinated display by the 11th Commando Brigade, theatrical presentations by students and a parade combining military precision and community participation.

Aydın treated spectators to aerial displays by helicopters and fighter jets, along with art and literature competitions, creating a festive atmosphere that blended patriotism with creativity.

In Uşak, residents enjoyed a motorcycling stunt show, interactive student performances and a parade involving both officials and military personnel.

Northern Türkiye

Trabzon came alive at the Hamamizade Ihsan Bey Cultural Center with live music, folk dances and communal singing, showcasing the region’s rich cultural traditions.

In Ordu, ceremonial military drills and indoor performances brought warmth to residents on a rainy day, while Giresun’s 19 Eylül Sports Hall highlighted student achievements and energetic dance performances.

Bayburt turned Cumhuriyet Caddesi into a festive parade route with municipal bands and commandos performing tactical routines, creating a unique blend of ceremony and entertainment.

Gümüşhane adapted to the weather with indoor traditional music and student showcases, while Artvin presented a combination of live band performances, poetry readings and military demonstrations.

In Rize, educational competitions and a narcotics K9 demonstration drew families and young spectators, adding an interactive element to the celebrations.

Central Türkiye

Kayseri hosted a patriotic program with military displays, youth activities and student art exhibitions, capped by a presentation of a Turkish flag carried from the summit of Erciyes Mountain.

In Niğde, theater and music performances were paired with a public parade, inviting citizens to participate actively in the celebrations.

Kırıkkale focused on regional cultural pride through folk dances and student showcases, while Nevşehir featured demonstrations by trained military dogs alongside community performances.

Kırşehir combined traditional music, dance and jandarma commando exercises, creating a dynamic celebration, whereas Sivas engaged citizens through competitions in art, writing and poetry alongside community parades.

In Yozgat, local music ensembles and ceremonial commando displays highlighted the day.

Southern Türkiye

In Adana, Uğur Mumcu Square featured student art competitions, lively folk dances and performances by municipal bands, energizing the crowd.

Mersin held a ceremony at Cumhuriyet Square for Republic Day, where primary school students performed, and the celebrations included music, dance and commando demonstrations.

In Hatay, Atatürk Avenue became a hub for community parades and regional cultural displays, with officials greeting residents from ceremonial vehicles.

Osmaniye offered a Mehter band music, traditional zeybek dances, and tactical commando demonstrations, engaging residents of all ages.