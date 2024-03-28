Türkiye organized an iftar or fast-breaking dinner on Wednesday for the families of victims of the Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The event in the village of Potocari, attended by the families of those who perished in the 1995 genocide as well as numerous other guests, served as a poignant moment of remembrance and solidarity.

Suat Sokullu, the head of Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) delegation in Bosnia-Herzegovina, expressed the organization's annual commitment to hosting an iftar event in Srebrenica, emphasizing their gratitude for the opportunity to do so.

Reflecting on the bond between Türkiye and Bosnia-Herzegovina, Sokullu highlighted the support during times of crisis.

"When an earthquake hit Türkiye, the help from the people of Bosnia-Herzegovina was incredible. We are brothers, and we always see and feel this,” he expressed.

Sokullu also underscored the Turkish Red Crescent's ongoing efforts to provide assistance during Islam's holy month of Ramadan, including the distribution of food packages to those in need.

The Srebrenica massacre was the July 1995 killing of more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslims in and around the town of Srebrenica during the Bosnian War.