International students from 10 different countries gathered in Antalya, southern Türkiye, for the ninth Ilim Ambassadors Forum (IEF), held from Feb. 21 to 23. Organized by the Ilim Ambassadors Association (IED), the event centered on the theme "Youth and Identity: Today and the Future," and it brought together young people from around the world to engage in discussions, workshops and activities focused on addressing critical global challenges.

More than 200 students participated in the event, with many currently pursuing their education in Türkiye. The event was sponsored by the Ministry of National Education, Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), the Maarif Foundation, Diyanet Vakfı and IHH Genç.

Rebin Nasraddin, an alumnus of International Imam Hatip Schools in Kayseri, came to Türkiye 10 years ago to continue his education. In 2018, he founded the Ilim Ambassadors Association to voluntarily help and guide international students. As the organizer and head of the association, he shared with Daily Sabah the journey of the event and the activities that took place during the three days of the forum.

"Each year, we organize this event to bring students together and provide them with valuable training on important topics. This year, we focused on the theme of 'Identity,' with a special emphasis on how Muslim youth can protect and embrace their identity in different areas – cultural, digital, health and religious. We wanted to explore how these identities are formed and how young people can navigate the challenges of preserving them in today's fast-changing world."

Nasraddin also highlighted that the forum is organized by young people, with our team of dedicated volunteers working tirelessly to offer as much support as possible to their peers. The goal is to create a platform where ideas can be exchanged, leadership skills can be developed and collaboration among youth from all corners of the world is encouraged.

"Bringing together international students and introducing them to different cultures plays a crucial role in fostering a peaceful generation. It also raises awareness among youth with diverse backgrounds, helping them reconnect with their identities and understand their purpose in life. This experience encourages students to embrace who they are with pride and confidence."

Dr. Nazif Yılmaz, Deputy Minister of National Education, speaking in a panel at the İlim Ambassadors Forum, Antalya, Türkiye, Feb. 22, 2025. (Courtesy of IED)

On the second day of the event, Nazif Yılmaz, deputy minister of National Education, joined the students for a panel discussion. During his speech, he emphasized: "Türkiye offers scholarships to international students to support the global education process. These scholarships, provided either by Diyanet Vakfı or Türkiye Scholarships through YTB, are open to all. Students have the opportunity to come here, learn and discover themselves in a different country. This experience will empower them to become ambassadors of knowledge and share what they've learned with their families and communities."

He also mentioned: "It is both important and heartening to see that the organizers of this event are all alumni or current students in Türkiye. This is exactly our vision and what we hope for from the youth who come here – to learn, experience and contribute to their communities and peers. Youth are the leaders of the future, and we are committed to educating the leaders of tomorrow through the best systems available."

"Imam Hatip schools in Türkiye serve as an excellent way to teach religious lessons to young people, helping to preserve and strengthen our identities. When an international student comes to Türkiye, education is, of course, very important, but learning about new cultures is equally significant. It shapes their overall educational journey and broadens their perspective," Yılmaz added.

He encouraged students to explore various cities in Türkiye before returning to their home countries, emphasizing the value of immersing themselves in different cultures and histories. The recommended cities included Bursa, Edirne, Istanbul, Ankara, Amasya, Diyarbakır, Mardin, Urfa and notable locations in the Black Sea region such as Rize, as well as Kayseri and Konya.

During the event, a series of seminars and panels addressed key topics such as identity, digital identity and the evolving role of artificial intelligence. One of the most engaging sessions was led by Goran Jawdat, an engineer at Microsoft. Jawdat explored how AI is increasingly influencing daily life and emphasized the importance of understanding its potential.

He shared insights on how students can use AI to enhance their skills, boost academic performance and advance their careers. He also stressed the importance of protecting personal identities in the digital world, offering practical strategies to safeguard privacy in an interconnected society.

During the forum, a representative from YTB presented a seminar on Türkiye Scholarships and studying in Türkiye, sharing valuable insights to raise awareness among those interested in continuing their educational journey in the country.