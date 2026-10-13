The Boran International Sniper Competition, organized by Türkiye’s Gendarmerie General Command, began on Monday in the Foça district of Izmir, bringing together 48 teams from Türkiye and 19 friendly and allied countries.

The competition is being held at the Mehmet Remzi Kızılsu Shooting Range at the Foça Gendarmerie Commando Training Command. It features 36 teams from 19 countries and 12 teams representing Türkiye’s security forces, including the gendarmerie, land and naval forces, special forces, coast guard and police.

Each team consists of a sniper and a spotter. The event aims to raise awareness of the importance of sniping, strengthen professional expertise and facilitate the exchange of experience gained during counterterrorism operations.

Organizers also seek to boost participants’ morale, motivation and self-confidence while strengthening their sense of institutional belonging and promoting the Gendarmerie General Command.

The competition includes perception, hostage, pistol, progressive-distance, night and different-caliber shooting stages, alongside scenario-based shooting and infiltration exercises.

Five judges are overseeing the competition, while 25 domestic and 26 international observers are monitoring the event. A total of 742 personnel are involved in the organization.

Oct. 16 has been designated as “Distinguished Observer Day,” featuring scenario-based and demonstration shooting, performances by the Steel Wings and the “grape cluster” formation, as well as helicopter shooting and parachute jumps by the Gendarmerie Commando Special Public Security Command.

Alongside the competition, 44 companies will display weapons, vehicles and equipment at exhibition stands from Oct. 14 to 17. The exhibition will be open to competitors, trainees, observers and members of the public. The event will conclude with an award ceremony.