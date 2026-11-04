Türkiye's Presidential Directorate of State Archives will host an international symposium on archival science in Istanbul on Nov. 6-8, bringing together participants from 22 countries.

The International Symposium on Archives and Archival Science will take place at the Ottoman Archives Complex under the theme “New Approaches and Sustainability in Archival Science,” according to information from the directorate.

The event aims to address current developments, methods and practices in archival science while facilitating the exchange of knowledge and experience among professionals, academics and researchers.

Participants from Albania, Azerbaijan, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Algeria, China, the Netherlands, England, Italy, Kazakhstan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Montenegro, North Macedonia, Libya, Malta, Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Romania, Serbia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Jordan are expected to attend.

A total of 128 papers covering 32 topics will be presented across seven sessions held simultaneously in five halls. The program will also feature panel discussions and a history education workshop.

Several exhibitions will accompany the symposium, showcasing archival documents and cultural heritage from Türkiye and abroad.

The “Countries Exhibition,” featuring documents held by the Directorate of State Archives, will open at the Ottoman Archives Complex on Nov. 6.

The “Bridge of Friendship: Shanghai and Istanbul from the Perspective of Interaction Between Eastern and Western Civilizations” exhibition, prepared by the Shanghai Municipal Government, will open at the complex on Nov. 7.

Meanwhile, the “Crystal Memory: Italian and Turkish Glass Heritage From Archives to Objects” exhibition, organized through cooperation between Türkiye and Italy, will open to visitors at Dolmabahçe Palace on Nov. 8.