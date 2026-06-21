Türkiye has provided TL 1.052 billion ($22.6 million) in financial support to 9,200 young people this month through the Family and Youth Fund, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş announced on Sunday.

In a written statement, Göktaş said the fund was established to strengthen family unity and protect young people from social risks, adding that it is financed through revenues generated from Türkiye's underground natural resources.

"The Family and Youth Fund represents an investment in the future of our young people," Göktaş said, noting that the initiative is being implemented across all 81 provinces.

She added that applications can be submitted through the fund's official website or via the e-Government platform.

The minister said the government updated the amount of financial support available under the program in January to enable more young couples to benefit from the initiative.

Under the scheme, couples in which both applicants are between the ages of 18 and 25 are eligible for support of TL 250,000, while those aged between 26 and 29 can receive TL 200,000. The support is provided as a loan with a 48-month repayment period and a two-year grace period.

Göktaş also noted that the income eligibility threshold was recently raised. The maximum income requirement based on earnings over the previous 6 months was increased from 2.3 times the minimum wage to 2.5 times the minimum wage, allowing more applicants to qualify for assistance.

The minister highlighted additional incentives designed to support young families. Couples who have their first child within 48 months receive a 12-month repayment exemption and a further 12-month postponement of the remaining debt. If a second child is born during the extended repayment period, the outstanding balance is completely forgiven.

According to Göktaş, 13,126 children have been born to the 12,942 couples supported by the fund so far. "This is the most meaningful outcome of our support," she said.

The Family and Youth Fund was launched in selected pilot provinces in 2024 before being expanded nationwide in 2025. Since its introduction, applications have reached 278,275.

Göktaş said that with this month's payments, the government has provided a total of TL 13.948 billion in loan support to 160,598 young people preparing for marriage.

In addition to financial assistance, the ministry has also offered educational and counseling services to 212,872 young people under the program, she added.