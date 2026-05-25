Türkiye inspected more than 4 million sacrificial animals ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, authorities said, as the country ramped up nationwide health and safety checks to curb the spread of livestock diseases during one of the year’s busiest periods for animal trade and slaughter.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı said on Saturday that veterinary teams and inspection personnel have been conducting round-the-clock checks at Veterinary Inspection Stations across the country.

In a statement shared by the ministry, officials said these inspections are aimed at preventing animal diseases, ensuring compliance with transportation regulations and safeguarding livestock production.

According to the ministry, more than 36,000 vehicles transporting animals have also been inspected since April. Veterinary teams have also conducted health examinations and transportation suitability checks on more than 4 million animals.

The ministry said the inspections are part of efforts to maintain high biosecurity standards, prevent unauthorized animal transportation and protect livestock producers.

Yumaklı said authorities remain on duty ahead of Eid al-Adha (Qurban Bayram), a period when livestock movements increase significantly across the country.

"Through the uninterrupted inspections we carry out at our Veterinary Inspection Stations, we are protecting animal welfare and health while ensuring our citizens have access to safe food," he said.

He added that the inspections support both animal welfare and public health by ensuring that animals transported for the holiday period meet required health standards.

The inspection stations play a key role in monitoring animal movements across Türkiye. At these checkpoints, veterinary teams verify animal identification records, transportation permits and health documentation while assessing the condition of animals being transported.

Authorities say the inspections help reduce the risk of disease outbreaks, strengthen traceability within the livestock sector and ensure compliance with national animal health regulations.

The ministry said it continues to strengthen its inspection network to improve biosecurity, prevent illegal animal transportation and support livestock production across the country.

Eid al-Adha, one of the most important holidays in the Islamic calendar, is traditionally associated with increased livestock trade, transportation and slaughter throughout Türkiye.

As a result, inspections are intensified in the weeks leading up to the holiday to ensure that animals are transported safely and in accordance with health regulations.

Minister Yumaklı emphasized that protecting animal welfare and ensuring access to safe food remain among the ministry's priorities during the holiday.

"Healthy animals and safe food mean peaceful holidays," he said.