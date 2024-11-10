Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu stated that as of Oct. 2024, a total of 177 kilometers (109.98 miles) of motorcyclist-friendly barriers had been installed, emphasizing that they "aim to provide a safer driving experience for motorcyclists."

Uraloğlu made a written statement regarding the motorcyclist-friendly barrier work carried out on roads under the responsibility of the General Directorate of Highways (KGM).

He pointed out that the goal of motorcyclist-friendly barrier systems, implemented in Türkiye and some European countries, is to reduce the severity of accidents. "We aim to provide a safer ride for motorcyclists. By reviewing traffic accident reports, we have focused on areas with high motorcycle accident rates and carried out necessary work."

"As of Oct. 2024, we have completed the installation of 177 kilometers of motorcyclist-friendly barriers. We plan to install an additional 20 kilometers of such barriers by the end of the year," Uraloğlu stated.

He also drew attention to the barriers installed on state and provincial roads, noting that the first motorcyclist-friendly barrier project started in Antalya, where 18.3 kilometers were installed.

In addition, a total of 134.6 kilometers of barrier installation has been completed in Istanbul, Muğla, Çanakkale, Bolu, Tekirdağ, Bursa, Balıkesir, Kütahya, Hatay, Samsun, Amasya, Sinop, Izmir, Aydın, Manisa, Denizli, Bilecik, Ordu, Çorum and Tokat.

Uraloğlu explained that these barriers prevent serious injuries or fatalities for motorcyclists, saying: "In the traffic accidents with fatalities and injuries in 2023, motorcycles ranked second in the number of vehicles involved. Motorcyclists also ranked second in the number of fatalities. Taking these figures into account, we must find solutions to minimize the losses and damages caused by motorcycle accidents. By the end of 2024, we aim to install a total of 20 kilometers of motorcyclist-friendly barriers in Ankara, Mersin, Muğla, Izmir, Aydın, Bolu and Düzce provinces."