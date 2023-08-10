The establishment of Umke Atak, a specialized unit geared toward bolstering search and rescue efforts alongside medical interventions within Türkiye's National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE), was announced by Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Thursday.

The announcement was made during a program held at the Ministry of Health Bilkent Campus in Ankara, where Koca engaged with UMKE volunteers from all corners of the country.

During the event, the minister visited a photo exhibition and conducted an up-close inspection of the UMKE fleet, including both the newly acquired vehicles and the Emergency Response Unit.

Addressing the journalists at the end of the event, Koca noted that the National Medical Rescue Team has been operational for two decades, having acquired EMT-2 accreditation from the World Health Organization (WHO) about three years ago.

Koca acknowledged UMKE's pivotal role as the vanguard in disaster and emergency zones, particularly in earthquake-prone regions, highlighting the decision to mark the second week of August as National UMKE Week.

"Especially in the forthcoming period, we decided to celebrate the week between Aug. 7-13 every year as the National UMKE Week," he said.

"We have 15,200 UMKE volunteers. We know that, especially during disasters and emergencies, citizens expect medical support and search and rescue activities from the UMKE team that arrives in the field early. We have witnessed that this expectation is sometimes shifted to different points," Koca explained.

"In the future, considering this situation, we have established a structure under UMKE called 'UMKE Atak' to conduct search and rescue activities in addition to medical rescue service," he noted.

Koca noted that this development represents a significant shift toward a combined structure offering both services. He also stated plans to increase their numbers over time to enhance their role in emergencies and disasters.

Expressing his gratitude to all volunteers, Koca highlighted that the structure of 15,200 volunteers composed solely of voluntary health care workers is a unique organization internationally recognized for providing both medical and search and rescue services.

Selim Altınarık, Istanbul UMKE coordinator, provided information about Atak vehicles, delving into the nature of the communication and rescue process of UMKE teams in the field.

Altınarık noted that their inventory includes multiple vehicles and said they would begin designing vehicles that can house communication equipment and equipment used in urban search and rescue operations.

"Communication is our major challenge in disaster areas. Even without internet in the vicinity of the mobile communication vehicle, we can rapidly activate the radio communication system and establish internal communication," he said.

Altınarık also highlighted that through the vehicle's satellite systems, they can access the internet from satellites and distribute it within a specific area.

"We generate the energy needed for the vehicle through wind panels on the vehicle, as well as solar energy panels located right next to the satellite systems. We also have ATVs. Through communication equipment, we transport personnel to advanced positions, ensuring uninterrupted communication. We possess rescue equipment, including stretcher groups used in urban search and rescue. We have systems that can carry patients over water without sinking, lift patients in snowy conditions and drag them, which are used in different stages of urban search and rescue."

Explaining that the training curriculum is also planned, where they will provide information to the personnel on how to use the equipment, Altınarık said, "When those studies are completed, our teams will continue to serve our citizens in the field, shoulder to shoulder with other Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) firefighters engaged in search and rescue, and helping them at every stage."