The Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency (TITCK) of the Ministry of Health will implement an artificial intelligence-supported electronic inspection system (e-Inspection) to monitor drugs, medical devices, special medical purpose foods, biocidal and cosmetic products.

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency (AA), as part of health transformation efforts, the TİTCK previously launched the Electronic Prescription System (REÇETEM), the Drug Tracking System (ITS) for the individual tracking of drugs and medical devices, and the Product Tracking System (ÜTS). They have now begun work on creating the e-Inspection system, which will be the first of its kind.

In this context, the regulatory and supervisory activities conducted for human medicinal products, medical devices, special medical purpose foods, biocidal and cosmetic products will transition to artificial intelligence-supported e-Inspection.

The system aims to accelerate business processes, minimize manual operations to save time, complete inspection processes more quickly and enable immediate intervention in situations that could pose risks to public health.

The e-Inspection system, which is planned to begin testing in the coming months, will automate routine inspection tasks using artificial intelligence, allowing inspectors to focus on complex and strategic responsibilities.

This will enable inspectors to carry out a more effective, efficient and reliable inspection process.

Thanks to the learning capability of artificial intelligence, errors will be detected earlier and potential issues will be resolved quickly. The e-Inspection system will facilitate the analysis of data collected in electronic environments, enabling faster identification of trends, anomalies and possible problems through data analytics.

The e-Inspection system will also provide authorities and inspectors with access to data from anywhere. Inspection results and processes can be monitored in real-time, and inspectors can conduct reviews remotely when necessary.

The system will allow for "continuous monitoring" and quick intervention in drugs and medical devices and can also be integrated with mobile devices.

Electronic inspection will also reduce paper usage and provide cost savings. The AI-supported e-Inspection system is planned to be integrated with REÇETEM, İTS, ÜTS, the Electronic Process Management System and e-Pulse.

Furthermore, the software developed for the system will incorporate the highest level of security measures to ensure data security, confidentiality, protection against cyber threats and prevention of data loss.