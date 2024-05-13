The "Approved Appointment" period in the Centralized Doctor Appointment System (CDAS), known as the "Merkezi Hekim Randevu Sistemi" (MHRS) in Turkish, started Monday, May 13.

Patients will primarily schedule appointments through health institutions affiliated with the Ministry of Health, the MHRS website, mobile application, or the "ALO 182" call center.

With the new system, patients must confirm their appointments or notify the system of their inability to attend by 8 p.m. one day before the appointment date. The confirmation process will also be carried out through the appointment channels.

Appointments that are left without any action will be automatically canceled at 8 p.m. the day before. In this case, individuals can reschedule their appointments without any restrictions.

Individuals who confirm their appointments but fail to attend will be restricted from scheduling a new appointment in the same specialty for 15 days. However, these individuals can still receive unscheduled services from health care institutions affiliated with the ministry.

Patients aged 65 and over and cancer patients will be exempt from this system; they can schedule appointments anytime.

Starting today, the Approved Appointment System will allow patients, hospitals and physicians to efficiently utilize their time. After cancellations, the vacant slots will be allocated to patients who have left requests and cannot schedule appointments through the system, prioritizing those with pending requests.