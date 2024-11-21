The Türkiye Human Rights and Equality Institution (TIHEK) launched a new website on Nov. 20, in celebration of World Children's Rights Day, aimed at promoting and protecting children's rights.

The website was introduced at a ceremony held at the TIHEK building. It is designed to provide children with the opportunity to learn about their rights through child-friendly content.

Speaking at the ceremony, TIHEK President Muharrem Kılıç said: "With this launch, we have opened the children's webpage. The main goal is to ensure that children can easily access information about children's rights, offering full accessibility and presenting it in a child-friendly manner."

He continued: "As the Türkiye Human Rights and Equality Institution, we continuously prioritize children's rights as a main agenda item. We handle this issue with great care and attention, with the creation of this website. We have added another significant activity to our ongoing efforts to protect and develop children's rights."

"We have prepared guides on the rights of individuals with disabilities, autistic children and children with disabilities, particularly regarding their right to education. We aim to share these guides in content that children can easily understand," he said.

Following the ceremony, a panel titled "Children's Rights in the Digital World: Problem Areas and Solutions for Preventing Cyberbullying" was held.