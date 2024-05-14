The Presidency's Directorate of Communications said Monday that it will soon share new software to detect deepfake videos both domestically and internationally.

Idris Kardaş, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, said they are working 24 hours a day in cooperation with all public institutions to prevent disinformation and provide society with accurate information.

"As the Center for Combating Disinformation, we are working on software. Hopefully, it will be ready soon. In a month or so, we will launch an application that detects these ‘deepfake’ videos. We will offer it to Türkiye and other countries around the world,” said Kardas at a conference in central Konya province.

Deepfake videos use synthetic images impersonating individuals which are becoming increasingly convincing due to advancements in data and machine learning.

By using the opportunities of the digital age, they consciously reveal the real information against those who aim to mislead, deceive and direct societies to different channels with manipulative information from time to time, he added.

Kardas noted that they foiled false news produced by artificial intelligence concerning Israel's war on Gaza.

Deepfake videos are a growing concern globally due to their potential to spread misinformation and manipulate public opinion. These videos use advanced technology to create realistic-looking footage that can be used to impersonate individuals or fabricate events that never occurred.

As data and machine learning techniques improve, deepfake videos are becoming increasingly difficult to detect, posing significant challenges to media authenticity and public trust.

The rise of deepfake technology has raised alarms among experts and policymakers worldwide. Governments and organizations are actively exploring ways to combat the spread of deepfake content and develop tools to identify and authenticate digital media.

The development and deployment of software like Türkiye's new application to detect deepfake videos represent a crucial step in addressing this growing threat to media integrity and societal trust.

By focusing on detecting and countering deepfake content, initiatives like Türkiye's new software are essential in safeguarding the credibility of digital media and protecting societies from the harmful effects of misinformation and disinformation campaigns.