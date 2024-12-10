Between 2019 and 2023, Türkiye spent over half a trillion liras on environmental protection, with waste and wastewater management taking the largest share of these expenses, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

A total of TL 514.28 billion ($14.76 billion) was allocated for efforts to prevent, reduce and eliminate pollution during this five-year period. Of this amount, 62.12% (TL 319.49 billion) was dedicated to waste management, marking the largest portion of environmental spending. Wastewater management accounted for 18.73%, amounting to TL 96.31 billion.

Efforts to protect biodiversity and landscapes also saw significant funding, with TL 34.07 billion (6.63% of the total) directed toward these areas. Meanwhile, TL 22.84 billion (4.44%) was spent on the protection and improvement of soil, groundwater, and surface water quality.

Other notable environmental expenditures included TL 16.8 billion for protecting air quality and climate, TL 3.18 billion for research and development, and smaller amounts for reducing noise and vibration and protecting against radiation.

In total, environmental protection investments in Türkiye exceeded TL 110.88 billion during the same period. The majority of this investment, TL 92.26 billion, came from financial and non-financial companies, while nonprofit organizations serving the public sector and households invested TL 18.62 billion.