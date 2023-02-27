Many international university students studying in Türkiye shared the pain experienced by the earthquake disaster and are seeking ways to help those who survived the disaster.

International students who heard about the twin quakes that hit southern Türkiye on Feb. 6 expressed great sadness, saying "Türkiye is our homeland too, and we need to serve our people in this hour of need."

"Türkiye adopted me when I needed a miracle to fulfill my wish to study," says Zohair Attaullah, an international student who serves as a volunteer in rural areas of Hatay and helps provide aid to the quake victims.

Attaullah and his friends are among the students trying to lend a hand. Attaullah is studying at Sakarya University in the department of International Relations. He also chairs the Departmental International Relations Student Community and is a very active student on campus. After the earthquakes struck, Attaullah contacted authorities to join the teams as a volunteer to help the victims and try to relieve their pain.

Coming from the rural area of Gawadar, Pakistan, Attaullah is the only child of his family who went against societal odds and worked hard to pursue his higher education. In 2016, he was awarded a scholarship to study in central Sivas province and completed high school. Later in 2020, he once again secured a Turkish scholarship and moved to Sakarya to continue his university education.

In his words: "Is it possible to see your mother in pain? Can you resist that? Türkiye is my mother, my home. Although I was born in Pakistan, I grew up here. I remember how my friends' mothers took care of me and prioritized me with her own children. From Sivas to Sakarya, wherever I go, all I receive is love and care. Now it's my time to serve my families who need me," he expressed.

Attaullah pointed out that students from many different countries such as Europe, North Africa, South Asia, and Central and East Asia study together in Turkish universities. "We all grew up in geographies that have experienced many disasters, be it war or natural disaster. We have learned to be together in pain and joy. We tried to support our brothers and sisters who experienced this disaster together," he expressed.

"We were deeply saddened when we first heard about the earthquake, but we tried to stay calm because we needed to help the people there. We immediately organized our team and in a very short time, we did everything we could, materially and spiritually. Being a team is very important in times like these. I would like to thank the Turkish Young Red Crescent, without whom it wouldn't have been possible to come and help here."

"Social responsibility projects must be especially supported in university cultures and students are expected to be sensitive to social problems. Stating that they are proud to see that each of them has developed social awareness and sensitivity to help the victims," he said.

Students like Attaullah are a bridge and motivation for his fellow academics who believe in changing the world and who believe in promoting the causes of humanity without borders.