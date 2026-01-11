The Ministry of National Education has issued a comprehensive set of ethical guidelines to regulate the use of artificial intelligence in schools, introducing mandatory online ethical declarations and a centralized reporting system aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability and student safety.

The Ethical Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence Applications in Education set out the rules for how AI technologies may be developed, implemented, monitored and evaluated across public education institutions. The guidelines were prepared under the ministry’s Artificial Intelligence Policy Document and Action Plan for 2025-2029, which came into effect on June 17, 2025.

A separate directive establishing the ministry’s Artificial Intelligence Ethics Board entered into force on Oct. 22, 2025, forming the institutional backbone of the new regulatory framework.

Under the new rules, teachers and officials from both central and provincial education directorates are required to submit an ethical declaration form through a newly created online platform before deploying AI-based applications in educational settings. The declaration confirms that the planned use of AI complies with national ethical standards.

The guidelines also define the structure and responsibilities of a multi-tier oversight system that includes a national ethics board, provincial and district-level committees and school-based AI ethics teams responsible for monitoring compliance and handling potential violations.

Officials said the ethical principles were developed through an extensive review of national and international policy documents and previously published recommendations on artificial intelligence ethics.

The document further details how ethical violations will be reported, documented, reviewed and followed up, providing procedural clarity for disciplinary and corrective actions.

To support the framework, the ministry will launch the Artificial Intelligence Applications Ethical Declaration System (YAZEK) on Feb. 2. The platform will be used to collect ethical declarations online and to record and assess reports of ethical breaches in a standardized manner.

The ministry said the initiative aims to ensure that artificial intelligence is used in schools in a way that is secure, inclusive and educationally beneficial, while also strengthening transparency and accountability for students, teachers and parents.

The guidelines are available through the ministry’s Board of Education website.