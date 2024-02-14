This Valentine's Day, Türkiye is celebrating with a heartfelt approach to gift-giving, encouraging individuals to support donation drives of foundations and associations.

These meaningful gifts not only bring joy to loved ones but also extend a helping hand to those in need, protect nature and support animal welfare.

While companies offer various campaigns for Valentine's gifts, associations and foundations provide social alternatives that add a deeper meaning to the concept of "gift-giving."

These organizations, operating in areas such as social aid, nature conservation and education, offer donation options tailored for special occasions like Feb. 14.

For those seeking unique gifts, the "Valentine's Day Certificate" provides an opportunity to make a donation on behalf of a loved one, supporting individuals in need, disabled individuals, sick children, and contributing to environmental and animal welfare causes.

Darüşşafaka Society, for instance, offers a "Love Day" certificate for donations made in the name of a loved one. The certificate, available in both print and digital formats, is sent using recycled paper, promoting a greener world for future generations.

In addition to certificates, various gifts such as thermoses, gift boxes, scented candles, mugs, colognes, coffee cup sets, chocolates and postcard sets can be purchased through donations on their website.

Green Crescent

Celebrate Valentine's Day by sending Green Crescent's special day donation greeting cards to your loved ones.

These cards, available on the Green Crescent's website, can be delivered electronically, in print, or as an SMS, offering a meaningful gift while supporting the fight against addiction to nurture good and healthy generations.

Alternatively, the Turkish Foundation for Combating Erosion, Afforestation and Protection of Natural Assets (TEMA) invites you to donate saplings in your loved one's name.

This gesture ensures your love will bloom naturally, with at least three saplings available for donation to the Kayseri Acırlı Memorial Forest.

The printed certificates for these donations are made from recyclable materials, aligning with TEMA's commitment to sustainability.

WWF Türkiye

The WWF-Türkiye Wildlife Conservation Foundation encourages lovers to protect endangered animal species through adoption on this special day.

Participants in the adoption program, which includes species such as pandas, dolphins, tigers, sea turtles, polar bears, koalas, great white sharks, emperor penguins, elephants, orangutans, reed cats and cranes, can receive a donation certificate via email or in printed form at a specified address.

Depending on the donation amount, donors may also receive gifts such as postcards made of paper with plantable seeds, cloth bags for cranes and reed cats, plush toys for other species and wildflower seed balls. These donations contribute to the foundation's efforts to conserve endangered species.

LÖSEV

The "Special Day Campaign" of the Children with Leukemia Health and Education Foundation (LÖSEV) aims to support the provision of all needs of children with leukemia, especially health and education.

Philanthropists can also donate to the campaign defined for a certain date range on the foundation's website.

The LÖSEV Life Certificate prepared at the end of the campaign is delivered to the loved one by mail.

In addition, the Laughter Heals Association, which provides psychosocial support to children struggling with serious diseases and their families, offers an option with the "Valentine's Day Donation Certificate" gift to those who want to make both their loved ones and little heroes smile.

Similarly, the Turkish Spinal Cord Paralytics Association invites you to contribute to disabled individuals being able to go out freely, receive care support safely and continue their education life.

The certificate prepared in return for the donation is only transmitted digitally to the recipient.

The Association for Solidarity with the Physically Disabled invites those who want to support the lives of disabled individuals to obtain a Certificate of Love for their loved ones.

From the special day certificates section of the association's website, one of three "Valentine's Day" concept cards is chosen in return for a donation of the desired amount. The prepared certificate is delivered digitally to the recipient.