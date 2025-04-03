Türkiye has officially joined the Safe2Eat campaign, launched by the European Union's European Food Safety Authority, to empower consumers with reliable information for making informed food choices.

According to a statement from Türkiye's Ministry of Agriculture, the campaign, which was previously limited to EU member states, now includes candidate countries starting this year. The initiative aims to provide consumers with up-to-date, science-based information on food safety.

Since 2020, the campaign has aimed to ensure that consumers make informed choices and prevent food waste.

Under the Safe2Eat campaign, which reached more than 45% of the target audience across Europe last year, more than 50 million European consumers were made aware of food safety through messages delivered through social media and other communication channels.

The campaign caused consumers to change their behavior to "prioritize food safety” when making purchasing choices.

European consumers reported that the campaign provided them with clearer and more understandable information on food safety and increased their knowledge on how to prevent potential risks.

This year's Safe2Eat2025 campaign will include Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Czechia, Estonia, Finland, Croatia, Ireland, Italy, Montenegro, the Greek Cypriot administration, Northern Macedonia, Latvia, Luxembourg, Hungary, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Greece, with Türkiye as a participating country.

In line with the campaign, a wide range of activities will be organized throughout the year, both at the EU level and in participating countries.

While the campaign plans to raise consumer awareness through messages on its official website, it also aims to inform them through educational materials.