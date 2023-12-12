President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan officially inaugurated 369 State Hydraulic Works (DSI) facilities across 66 provinces, representing a collective investment of TL 53 billion ($1.83 billion) Monday.

These encompass various projects such as dams, drinking water initiatives, irrigation systems, consolidation efforts, wastewater treatment and flood protection projects.

During a mass inauguration ceremony organized by the state water and sewerage body in Ankara on Dec. 11, Erdoğan dispelled the notion of water as an infinite resource, emphasizing that Türkiye cannot afford to waste a single drop.

The facilities built consist of 20 dams, 52 ponds, 16 underground dams, 71 irrigation, nine drinking water reservoirs, 18 land consolidation and in-field development services projects, 183 flood protection and other purpose facilities. The main dams are as follows: Mersin Pamukluk Dam, Malatya Yoncalı Dam, Mersin-Aksıfat Dam, Çankırı Kızlaryolu Dam, Kastamonu Vehicle Dam, Erzincan Turnaçayırı Dam, Finike Kapıçay Dam and Karamürsel Ihsaniye Dam.

Implementing these facilities has resulted in significant achievements, including a total water storage capacity increase of over 1 billion cubic meters, facilitating irrigation for 620,590 decares of agricultural land. Annually, they have provided 66 million cubic meters of drinking and utility water, with a daily treatment capacity reaching 71,560 cubic meters of drinking water. Moreover, the initiative has successfully safeguarded 252 residential areas and protected 113,300 decares of land from floods. A comprehensive consolidation effort spanned an area of 2,246,420 decares.

"Water is not only a limited but also a diminishing resource. In addition, the pressures on the water are increasing day by day with climate change, drought and industrialization and we should add to this the increasing population," the president said.

Erdoğan, contrary to popular belief, said Türkiye is not a water-rich country, receiving an average annual rainfall of 574 millimeters, below the world average. "Türkiye does not have a single drop of water to waste. Furthermore, polluting our water resources is tantamount to treason. We must use our water efficiently and manage our resources correctly," he warned.

In a call to action, Erdoğan urged all citizens to support a nationwide water mobilization effort, adopting the motto "Be a drop of water." He emphasized the global significance of the water crisis, with only 1% of the total freshwater potential of the earth being utilized.

"The main factor that makes the water issue one of the most strategic and valuable resources is this: In many parts of the world, including our own country, water is seen as an unlimited resource. I want to say here that this is a wrong statement," he said.

Announcing the inauguration of 369 facilities, Erdoğan highlighted their contribution of TL 5 billion ($172.46 million) to the economy annually.

"We will neither waste nor squander nor watch our riches slip away from us," he asserted. "Everyone should know that what is a right for other countries is not a luxury for Türkiye. We need to bring our underground and above-ground riches into the economy with a responsible understanding."

Ensuring the food security of our nation hinges on the efficient, effective and prudent utilization of our water resources. "For us, this responsibility transcends choice – it's a compelling obligation. Contrary to widespread belief, Türkiye is not abundant in water resources; instead, it falls within the category of countries grappling with water stress, with an annual usable water quantity of only 1.3 cubic meters per capita," said Erdoğan.