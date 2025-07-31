The Presidential Food and Agriculture Policy Board has launched an initiative to tackle the growing problem of food waste in Türkiye, which amounts to 23 million tons annually.

According to the “2025 Waste Report” prepared by the Waste Prevention Foundation of Türkiye (TISVA), global food waste continues to increase annually. While approximately one-third of all food produced globally is either lost or wasted, this results in an annual cost of around $1 trillion (approximately TL 40 trillion) to the global economy.

The U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) revealed in its 2025 Global Outlook Report that 343 million people in 74 countries experienced acute food insecurity in 2024, a 10% increase from 2023. Meanwhile, the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) reported that 1.5 billion tons of food are wasted globally each year, meaning one in every five plates ends up in the trash.

While one in every 11 people in the world goes to bed hungry, more than 25,000 children die each day due to hunger and malnutrition. Globally, over 783 million people suffer from hunger, while more than 1 billion people are obese or severely overweight. An estimated 3 billion people are overweight and by 2035, more than half of the global population is expected to be classified as obese or overweight.

According to TISVA, food waste in Türkiye has reached alarming levels. It is estimated that 102 kilograms (224.8 pounds) of food per person is discarded each year in the country.

A large portion of this waste consists of fruits and vegetables. On average, 23 million tons of food are wasted annually in Türkiye, with approximately 35% of fruit and vegetable production never reaching the dinner table. Most food waste occurs in households, the service sector, retail outlets and distribution chains. Failures and a lack of planning in supply chains, as well as harvesting and storage processes, also contribute significantly to the problem.

In Türkiye, approximately 12 million loaves of bread are thrown away daily, totaling 4.38 billion loaves each year.

The data shows that even a 5% reduction in food waste would save tens of billions of Turkish lira and could cover the annual living expenses of 900,000 families.

The report recommends measures such as avoiding purchasing more food than needed, storing food properly, using freezers and sealed bags for long-term storage, slicing bread before consumption and repurposing stale bread to prevent waste.

Ramazan Bingöl, a member of the Presidential Food and Agriculture Policy Board, stated in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) that, although food waste in Türkiye is officially reported as 23 million tons, the actual figure is likely at least double.

“I believe the actual figure is much higher based on what I observe. The estimate of 102 kilograms of food wasted per person is a minimum,” Bingöl said.

He recently held a meeting with hotel operators to discuss the severity of waste, especially in open buffets. “When we measured the amount of food left on plates at open buffets, we found that at least 150 grams per person goes straight to the trash,” he explained.

Bingöl emphasized that over 40% of food is wasted during the process from production to consumption. He added that due to inadequate cooling, billions of lira worth of deli products are wasted every year.

Bingöl emphasized that the annual food waste of 23 million tons results in losses of tens of billions of dollars. “But we shouldn't view this only in financial terms,” he said. “According to our beliefs, food waste diminishes the blessings in our homes and our country. Millions of tons of bread are being thrown away. Wherever you look, you see piles of leftover bread.”

He also criticized the common excuse that leftover bread is given to animals. “This is now banned in Europe and other parts of the world. These foods are produced for human consumption – not for animals. When people discard moldy bread for birds or street animals, they also disrupt the ecological balance and risk making the animals ill. Birds are supposed to eat insects and bugs – not spoiled bread,” he added.

Bingöl drew attention to the role of open buffets in exacerbating food waste and noted that the Board is also conducting studies on traditional Turkish-style "serpme kahvaltı" (spread breakfast), which often leads to excessive food waste.

Bingöl shared that the Presidential Food and Agriculture Policy Board has been working on a comprehensive plan to address the issue of food waste. The board has so far consulted with various ministries, institutions, foundations, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), hotel operators and experts.

“This may be the only topic in Türkiye on which there is 100% consensus: Food waste is real and it must be addressed. Every person and every institution I have spoken to agrees on this,” Bingöl stated. “Many organizations in Türkiye have conducted research and published reports on food waste over the years, but unfortunately, no concrete action has followed. That is what we aim to change now.”

He explained that the board is working on key areas, such as food banking, legal regulations and policy recommendations, to prevent waste. “A national awakening is necessary. Combatting food waste must become a sustainable national policy. Even the president has acknowledged that food security is now a matter of national security.”

The board is currently compiling a detailed report outlining the causes of food waste and how it can be prevented. “We are preparing policy recommendations and a legislative framework to present to the president. Once the president reviews and approves them, we hope to trigger a national food waste prevention initiative that will lead to sustainable, long-term results,” he said.

Bingöl stated that the board is continuing discussions with relevant institutions and hopes to complete the final report within the next few months. He emphasized that food banking will be a central theme in the report and added: “We are conducting in-depth research on food banking. Other recommendations will be better presented once our president announces them.”