The Ministry of Family and Social Services has launched a digital platform aimed at protecting children from online risks and guiding parents on healthy screen use, recommending strict daily screen time limits for young children.

According to guidance published on the “Children Are Safe” digital platform, daily screen time should not exceed 30 minutes for 3-year-olds, 40 minutes for 4-year-olds, 50 minutes for 5-year-olds, and 60 minutes for 6-year-olds. The recommendations cover all screen-based activities, including videos, digital games and television.

The ministry said the platform was developed to raise awareness among parents and the wider public about the risks children may face in digital environments and the measures that can be taken to reduce those risks.

The “Children Are Safe” initiative includes a website and mobile application designed to help families create safer digital environments for children under parental guidance. The platform offers informational content on topics such as online threats targeting children, risks in digital games, healthy screen time management, digital parenting and selecting safe content.

In the section titled “Screen Time: Healthy Usage Recommendations,” the platform warns that excessive screen exposure can negatively affect children’s physical, cognitive and social development. It stresses the need to define age-appropriate limits and ensure controlled use through clear rules.

The ministry highlights that the 0-3 age period is a critical stage for brain and social development, recommending that children under the age of 3 be kept completely away from screens due to potential developmental risks.

For children aged 3 to 6, the platform advises limiting screen time and gradually increasing it as children grow older, while ensuring a balance with other essential activities such as physical movement, sleep and social interaction.

The platform also emphasizes the role of parents in shaping healthy digital habits, urging them to act as role models by following the same rules they set for their children.

“Screen time limits should be determined according to the child’s age, developmental level and family dynamics,” the platform states. “These limits should be balanced with physical activity, sleep routines and social engagement.”

Additional recommendations include avoiding the use of digital devices during meals, before bedtime and in children’s bedrooms. Parents are encouraged to provide advance reminders before screen time ends and to respond with empathy when limits are enforced.

When screen time concludes, the platform advises parents to help redirect children’s attention toward alternative activities, reinforcing positive behavior rather than focusing on restriction alone.

The ministry said controlled and guided screen use can help children benefit from digital technologies while reducing exposure to potential risks, adding that parental involvement remains the most critical factor in ensuring children’s digital safety.