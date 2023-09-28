In a concerted effort to combat pollution and ensure the preservation of Lake Van, Türkiye's largest lake, the government has embarked on a series of environmentally friendly projects aimed at leaving a cleaner, healthier legacy for future generations.

The two flagship projects, namely the "Central Advanced Biological Wastewater Treatment Facility" and "Bottom Sludge Cleaning," have been spearheaded by the Van Metropolitan Municipality, with a budget allocation of approximately TL 180 million ($6.57 million). These initiatives are designed to address the long-standing issue of sewage and wastewater discharge into the lake.

The groundbreaking Central Advanced Biological Wastewater Treatment Facility, spanning 14 hectares in the Tuşba district, commenced operations on June 5, 2021. It has since been responsible for cleansing some 170,000 cubic meters of wastewater daily, diverting it from the lake. Additionally, some 70 tons of sludge have been effectively removed from the equation.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation and motivated by the imperative to rectify past environmental transgressions, the Van Metropolitan Municipality, with support from the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, initiated efforts to tackle the accumulation of slime and bottom mud in the lake – a consequence of untreated wastewater discharge.

To date, the municipality has successfully extracted 1.25 million cubic meters of bottom mud and slime from Lake Van's depths, marking significant progress toward restoring the lake's ecological balance.

Van Governor and Deputy Mayor of the Metropolitan Municipality Ozan Balcı highlighted the exceptional significance of Lake Van, describing it as one of Türkiye's most treasured economic and cultural assets. In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Balcı stressed the duty to safeguard this natural wonder and emphasized the need to purify it from pollution and prevent further contamination.

"In this context, the treatment facility we built is operating at full capacity. We have covered all areas in our center, with a daily treatment capacity of 160,000-170,000 cubic meters of wastewater," Balcı stated.

The governor further revealed the expansion of wastewater treatment plants into various districts, underscoring the comprehensive approach undertaken to combat pollution in the lake. With these measures in place, all wastewater is now channeled to Lake Van after being thoroughly purified, eliminating the pollution issue.

The advanced wastewater treatment process entails a range of stages, from mechanical cleaning to biological treatment units, ensuring that pollutants from domestic and industrial sources are effectively removed. The resulting clear water is disinfected and chlorinated before being returned to Lake Van, protecting the environment from any residual microorganisms.

Moreover, the conscientious disposal of waste sludge has been incorporated into the system to prevent any further harm to the lake's ecosystem.