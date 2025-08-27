Türkiye has begun constructing modern shelters across all 81 provinces to provide safe spaces for civilians in the event of war, natural disasters, or nuclear leaks, authorities said on Wednesday.

The government moved forward with the project amid regional wars and heightened tensions, officials said, aiming to strengthen the country’s civilian protection infrastructure.

The initiative, led by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change and backed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s Cabinet, found that Türkiye lacks a sufficient shelter system and that existing facilities do not meet current standards.

As part of the plan, the Housing Development Administration (TOKI) was tasked with building shelters nationwide. Construction has already started in several provinces, with Ankara prioritized, according to the local broadcaster NTV.

Officials said the shelters will be durable structures designed for rapid access during crises, enhancing civilian safety across the country.

The project also drew on international examples, highlighting Israel, Japan and Switzerland, which have extensive civil defense infrastructure.

Shelter requirements in Türkiye are not a new phenomenon. Under a regulation introduced in 1987, large buildings are required to include shelters for their occupants. But enforcement has largely been ignored, with many designated areas instead used as parking lots or storage rooms.