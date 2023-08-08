As part of persisting efforts and initiatives to assist citizens impacted by Feb. 6 earthquakes, Türkiye's Family and Social Services Ministry announced the launch of a new project on Tuesday to aid some 12,000 citizens, affected by tremors, residing currently in Germany.

The project dubbed "Healing Together" was initiated by the ministry in collaboration with Türkiye's Embassy in Berlin, the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) and the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), as per Ihlas News Agency (IHA) reports.

After the devastating earthquakes that struck Türkiye and northern Syria six months ago, numerous Turkish citizens living in Germany invited their relatives from the quake-stricken region to stay with them temporarily while German authorities had arranged for special visas to this end.

In line with this, nearly 12,000 citizens affected by the earthquakes availed of the visa to travel to Germany. Recently, however, the ministry initiated action to identify and meet the needs of those citizens through the aforementioned project.

As part of the project, which aims to provide psychosocial support to citizens, rehabilitation activities such as family seminars, psychoeducational sessions and separate cultural-historical trips for adults and children are planned by psychologists, psychological counselors and social work specialists within the body of the ministry.

Needs will be assessed during meetings with families, allowing future follow-ups. Furthermore, the project aims to reduce the negative effects of the earthquake on citizens. Information sessions will be conducted for Turkish families residing in Germany who have relatives from the earthquake-hit region, focusing on how to approach their affected relatives and what to pay attention to.

The inaugural phase of the project is set to take place in Berlin and is planned to roll out in other cities in Germany as well.