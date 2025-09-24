Türkiye has launched a major initiative to strengthen its resilience against climate change through the Türkiye Flood and Drought Management Project, which aims to address the growing threats of floods and droughts across the country.

Global warming and climate change continue to intensify, prompting Türkiye to take decisive measures to reduce risks and protect communities. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, project activities are being carried out in collaboration with international organizations, including the World Bank, which has provided $600 million in financing for the initiative.

The project focuses on reducing flood and drought risks, enhancing the resilience of infrastructure and society, and strengthening institutional capacity to respond to climate-related disasters. By using nature-based solutions, modern early warning systems, and advanced drought monitoring technologies, Türkiye aims to improve its water management capabilities and ensure more effective disaster prevention.

Implemented by the General Directorate of State Hydraulic Works (DSI) and the General Directorate of Water Management (SYGM), the project consists of four main components. The flood management component includes the construction of flood control facilities in multiple provinces, implementation of nature-based solutions, development of flood early warning systems, and modernization of stream monitoring stations.

The drought management component is being piloted in the Ceyhan Basin, where a drought forecasting and early warning system will be established and later expanded nationwide. This component also includes sensitivity analyses and awareness-raising activities to better prepare communities and authorities for drought conditions.

Institutional strengthening and capacity development form another key aspect of the project. DSI and SYGM will receive technical and organizational support through training, hydrological modeling, and knowledge-sharing programs. Resources will also be allocated to ongoing DSI projects, particularly in Artvin, Trabzon, Rize and Giresun, to ensure alignment with the project’s goals.

The project follows World Bank guidelines for environmental and social management, procurement and monitoring, and it is expected to be completed by the end of 2031.

Beyond this initiative, DSI has partnered with the World Bank on several other major water projects in Türkiye, including Irrigation Modernization, Resilient Landscape Integration, Water Circularity and Productivity Enhancement, and the Second Irrigation Modernization and Water Efficiency Project. These programs, with an estimated investment of TL 100 billion ($2.4 billion), will modernize irrigation across approximately 1.6 million decares and implement flood control measures in 23 provinces, supporting agricultural production while enhancing national water management capabilities.

Professor Aydın Tüfekçioğlu, a forestry and ecology expert at Artvin Çoruh University, highlighted the importance of identifying high-risk areas. He warned of illegal constructions along riverbeds, particularly in the Black Sea Region, and stressed that vulnerable buildings must be evacuated or expropriated to prevent disaster.

Tüfekçioğlu also emphasized the role of urban planning, noting that increasing concrete surfaces in cities accelerates runoff into streams, exacerbating flood risks. He added that climate change has intensified rainfall patterns in eastern Black Sea provinces, requiring integrated solutions to manage irregular rainfall and urban water flow effectively.