In response to the pressing challenges of climate change, population growth and pandemics impacting food production, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has taken a significant step forward by announcing smart agriculture training for 43,000 farmers, aiming to ensure sustainable utilization of natural resources and promote water conservation within the agricultural sector.

Recognizing the urgency of securing food access and the growing emphasis on resource sustainability in agriculture, the ministry has partnered with the World Bank to launch the Türkiye Smart Climate and Competitive Agricultural Growth Project (TUCSAP). The project aims to revolutionize agricultural practices in the country by facilitating production planning, preserving agricultural land and water resources, reducing input costs, and ultimately guaranteeing affordable food prices for consumers.

With a substantial budget of over $341 million (TL 9.17 billion), TUCSAP is set to empower farmers through cutting-edge smart agriculture technologies. The training program will equip them with the knowledge and tools to implement advanced techniques and minimize their carbon footprint, thereby making the best use of resources and promoting environmental responsibility in farming practices.

The project aims to enhance resource efficiency and productivity while ensuring the long-term health of Türkiye's valuable soil treasure.

The move is expected to streamline access to vital information, optimize decision-making processes, and foster greater collaboration between farmers, researchers and stakeholders in the agricultural community.

In addition, as part of the TUCSAP project, a comprehensive soil database will be developed and a state-of-the-art national soil archive building will be constructed. These measures will enable meticulous monitoring of soil across the country, ensuring the preservation of fertile land for future generations.