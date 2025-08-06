The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources’ affiliate, Türkiye Electromechanical Industry Inc. (TEMSAN), has developed a “Smart Street Lighting” system that will allow citizens to charge electric vehicles, powered wheelchairs, phones and tablets free of charge, while also providing free wireless internet access.

A prototype of the system has been produced and is currently undergoing testing, the ministry stated in a written announcement on Tuesday. Unlike ordinary streetlights, the smart lighting system includes LED lights, charging units for electric vehicles and wheelchairs, security cameras, a digital information screen, USB phone charging ports and a wireless internet access point.

Once testing is complete and the system enters mass production, individuals will be able to charge their devices by connecting to the streetlight.

The system also features an air quality sensor to monitor environmental conditions and a digital screen displaying up-to-date news, traffic congestion and weather forecasts.

Equipped with built-in security cameras, the bright streetlight aims to improve urban safety. An emergency announcement system can alert citizens during disasters or emergencies with both sound and visual signals.

Connected to the power grid, the streetlight can also generate power via solar panels, reducing its load on the grid.

TEMSAN Chief Engineer Ipek Acay said the project aims to promote efficient energy use and make life easier for citizens.

“With the smart pole, we want to make energy more accessible to our citizens,” Acay said.

Engineer Tuğba Aydın Kart stated that the project aims to make urban life more sustainable and efficient.

“Our device includes a weather station that measures wind direction and speed, air and noise pollution, temperature, humidity and solar radiation,” she said.

Kart added that the poles serve both street and pedestrian lighting needs and include electric vehicle and powered wheelchair charging stations. The system also offers USB ports and free internet access.

“With the security cameras, we aim to enhance city safety,” she said.

She noted that thanks to photo sensors, the streetlight uses solar energy efficiently.