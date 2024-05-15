According to information compiled from 2023 market data by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, Türkiye continued to rank "first among European countries" with an average monthly mobile usage of 477 minutes per subscriber in the fourth quarter of last year.

The duration of calls in Türkiye recorded 77 billion minutes in the first quarter, 80.6 billion minutes in the second quarter, 83.7 billion minutes in the third quarter and 80.1 billion minutes in the fourth quarter of last year. Thus, the total mobile and fixed traffic volume in 2023, excluding internet calls, reached 321.4 billion minutes.

During October-December 2023, the total mobile traffic volume was approximately 78.9 billion minutes, while fixed traffic volume was 1.2 billion minutes. 95.4% of the traffic consisted of mobile-to-mobile calls.

Türkiye maintained its first-place position among European countries, with an average monthly mobile usage of 477 minutes per person in the fourth quarter of 2023. Since 2012, Türkiye has been the country with the highest mobile usage, widening the gap with its closest followers: Norway (377), Croatia (322), North Macedonia (234), Iceland (180) and Czechia (167).

Turkish subscribers made three times more calls per person than Germany's average of 153 minutes and twice as much as the European average of 239 minutes.

The Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) in mobile services, representing the monthly income per subscriber, was 4.26 euros in Türkiye in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 17.21 euros in Western European countries.

Türkiye maintained its first place among European countries with 477 minutes of call time per subscriber, also standing out as the country with the lowest monthly revenue per subscriber.