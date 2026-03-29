People in Türkiye are spending more time online than the global average, with weekly usage reaching 41 hours 37 minutes, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said Saturday on social media.

According to the 2026 Global Digital Report from Meltwater, global users spend an average of 33 hours 27 minutes per week on online media. Weekly social media use averages 18 hours 36 minutes worldwide and 25 hours four minutes in Türkiye.

“With nearly two days spent online each week, Türkiye is above the world average,” Uraloğlu said.

Daily figures show Instagram is the most popular platform, with Turkish users averaging one hour and 53 minutes per day. YouTube follows at one hour 28 minutes, and TikTok at one hour 25 minutes.

“Social media is now a central part of daily life, and these numbers highlight its growing presence in Türkiye,” he added, emphasizing the importance of mindful usage.

The report reflects a global trend of rising screen time, driven by smartphones and diverse digital content. Experts warn that prolonged online activity can affect productivity, sleep, and mental health, prompting calls for digital wellness strategies.

Digital adoption in Türkiye continues to rise sharply. By late 2025, there were 81.9 million active mobile connections, equivalent to 93.3% of the population, though some connections may only include basic services such as voice and SMS rather than full internet access.

The number of internet users reached 77.5 million, or 88.3% of the population. Meanwhile, Türkiye had 62.3 million social media users in October 2025, accounting for 70.9% of the population.