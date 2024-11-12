Türkiye ranks 12th in the world in terms of its total migrant population, but the country has seen a halt in the influx of asylum-seekers since 2021, according to the newly released "Türkiye Migration Mobility Report."

Presented at a news conference by the Migration and Diaspora Foundation in Fatih, the report sheds light on Türkiye’s evolving migration trends and the misperceptions surrounding the issue. Recep Seyyar, chairperson of the foundation, emphasized that many public perceptions regarding migration in Türkiye are based on misinformation.

Seyyar clarified that Türkiye is not a global refugee gathering point, with Syrian asylum-seekers being the primary focus. "The presence of asylum-seekers in Türkiye is mostly concentrated, and Syrians remain our main concern," he said.

The report also highlighted a significant decline in the number of regular migrants arriving in Türkiye in 2022 and 2023. Seyyar pointed out that there has been a notable increase in the number of migrants leaving the country. Many individuals who had previously settled in Türkiye under legal status are now choosing to depart.

Despite the halt in new asylum-seekers arriving since 2021 and over 500,000 Syrians voluntarily returning to their homeland, Türkiye remains second in the world on the issue, though it ranks 12th globally in total migrant population.

Seyyar explained: “We stopped issuing temporary protection status to Syrians. Therefore, the asylum-seeker influx has ceased, but we still maintain a high position due to the long-standing presence of those who arrived 12 years ago.”

The report (2016-2023) also noted that the migrant population now accounts for 7% of Türkiye’s total population, placing the country 102nd in the world in terms of migrant-to-population ratio. However, Türkiye's overall migrant population continues to rank 12th globally.

Another significant issue identified in the report is the loss of young asylum-seekers who, after receiving education in Türkiye, leave the country to pursue opportunities abroad. These individuals, often regarded as "skilled migrants" by Western countries, represent a lost opportunity for Türkiye, which has invested in their education. The report suggests a solution: granting permanent residency status to young people who complete their education and acquire language proficiency in Türkiye.