When two powerful earthquakes struck Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023, they left behind a scale of destruction that would reshape the future of urban development across the country. More than 53,000 people lost their lives, leaving entire communities across 11 provinces in ruins.

In the aftermath, Türkiye launched a major reconstruction effort, rebuilding 455,000 homes, village houses and workplaces within two years, along with public infrastructure, squares and marketplaces, with greater emphasis on disaster preparedness.

“A city’s strength lies in how safe its people feel,” said Murat Kurum, COP31 president and Türkiye’s minister of environment, urbanization and climate change, at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya last week.

Kurum said Türkiye’s reconstruction efforts integrated urban resilience, energy efficiency, infrastructure, transportation and public services with environmental and social considerations. “With this approach, we have set an example for the world,” he added.

As Türkiye looks beyond reconstruction, experts told Daily Sabah what needs to be done to build safer, greener and more resilient cities.

Resilient cities, better incentives

“From Türkiye’s perspective, a robust institutional framework is already in place,” said professor Cenay Babaoğlu, whose work focuses on public policy, local governments and disaster management in urban planning.

Following the earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6, Türkiye's largest housing project is being carried out as part of a simultaneous permanent housing campaign in 11 provinces, Ikizce construction site, Malatya, Türkiye, Feb. 5, 2026. (AA Photo)

Babaoğlu said Türkiye's existing disaster and climate plans should be complemented by greater use of nature-based solutions in urban planning. Approaches such as the "sponge city" concept, which uses green spaces and natural systems to absorb and manage rainwater, reducing flood risks, should be expanded, he noted. He also pointed to green-blue infrastructure networks, which connect natural areas, waterways and green spaces to improve urban resilience.

Türkiye has already taken steps to improve water management. According to municipal reports, Izmir, Ankara and Bursa have explored the "sponge city" concept, although their levels of implementation differ. Moreover, the European Commission's 2026 Türkiye Report shows that 12 of the country's 25 river basin management plans are being implemented, covering areas such as flood risk, drought and groundwater management.

Babaoğlu also stressed the importance of circular economy practices.

“The Zero Waste Movement is also highly valuable in this regard. Similarly, the transition to an energy-efficient, renewable and holistic building stock can be included in this scope,” he said.

By promoting waste reduction, recycling and more efficient resource use, the Zero Waste Initiative aims to ease pressure on natural resources and support more sustainable reconstruction. Since the launch of the initiative, Türkiye's municipal waste recycling rate has risen from 13% to 36.08% in 2024. The government aims to increase this figure to 60% by 2035.

Meanwhile, energy efficiency is expected to help urban areas better withstand disasters and recover more effectively.

Türkiye took steps in this direction in 2022 by introducing the Nearly Zero Energy Building (NZEB) concept. Under the requirements, buildings of 2,000 square meters (21,500 square feet) or larger must meet at least B-class energy performance standards and source at least 10% of their primary energy from renewable sources. These measures push developers to adopt better insulation and high-efficiency systems.

Achieving these goals requires substantial financial resources. The World Bank estimated in its 2022 Türkiye report that the country would need an additional $68 billion in investments between 2022 and 2030 to meet its broader climate and development goals. Separately, a 2023 official estimate put the cost of rebuilding 6.7 million earthquake-vulnerable homes at $465 billion over 20 years, out of an estimated 14 million vulnerable residential units.

"It is highly unlikely that we can sustain this effort with national resources alone," Babaoğlu said. He said that tangible results would require the combined efforts and resources of government institutions at both national and local levels, international funding bodies, the private sector and civil society. Even then, the results might fall short of expectations, he added.

“In theory, these actors offer a wide range of resources, but in practice, the desired outcomes are not always achievable,” he said.

On the role of the private sector, Babaoğlu highlighted businesses’ reluctance to use available incentives, noting that some prefer paying penalties rather than meeting the relevant requirements. “Stricter policies in this area could prove more effective,” he said.

International coordination, workforce

Experts argue that developing and implementing disaster-resilient urban models also requires stronger international cooperation.

Highlighting Türkiye’s partnership with the European Union on sustainable urban development, Babaoğlu pointed to existing Instrument for Pre-accession Assistance (IPA) grants and sustainability-focused projects as a foundation for further collaboration. However, he said there was considerable room to deepen the partnership.

“In particular, closer collaboration in sharing technical expertise and developing joint pilot projects could be beneficial for both sides,” he said.

“Leveraging Türkiye’s experience in disaster management and reconstruction to contribute to the EU’s climate adaptation efforts could shift cooperation onto a more balanced and mutually beneficial footing,” he added.

Existing cooperation demonstrates the partnership's potential.

Residents in Kahramanmaraş who were allocated disaster housing and workplaces following the Feb. 6 earthquakes have begun debt registration and repayment procedures, Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye, Nov. 4, 2026. (İHA Photo)

An EU-funded climate adaptation program has been implemented in Türkiye. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Türkiye's Environment Ministry worked together between 2019 and 2025 to implement climate adaptation initiatives in four pilot provinces: Samsun, Sakarya, Muğla and Konya. The program supported 29 projects and reached more than 11,000 people through awareness campaigns and conferences.

Susanne M. Nielsen, a human capital development and green skills expert at the European Training Foundation (ETF), also highlighted EU agencies’ ongoing cooperation with Türkiye.

“We work with Türkiye at both the national and regional levels,” she said, adding that the ETF brings together local representatives to embed skills development into urban planning.

According to Nielsen, skilled-worker shortages are often overlooked in urban development, despite posing a major obstacle to projects' implementation.

“The skills needed really have to be considered upfront by cities, particularly when future investments are being planned, because this is a key barrier to moving forward quickly,” she said.

Noting that many construction companies struggle to find qualified personnel, she said, “Four out of five construction companies would say, ‘We lack skills. So that’s a key problem.’”

Efforts are underway to address this gap through what the agency calls “skills ecosystems,” which bring together stakeholders to integrate workforce needs into employment, she added.

According to the ETF's 2023 report, 57 vocational and higher education centers in Türkiye were participating in the network. However, the agency's 2025 Türkiye assessment shows that employers continue to report gaps between workers' qualifications and job requirements, particularly in occupation-specific knowledge and experience.

Türkiye's construction sector employed 2.22 million people in 2025, with the workforce growing by 62,000 from the previous year, according to TurkStat figures.