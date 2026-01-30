Official records indicate that there are 18,215 villages across Türkiye, according to data compiled from the Ministry of Interior.

The province with the highest number of villages is Sivas, in central Türkiye, with 1,231 villages, followed by Kastamonu, in northern Türkiye, with 1,054.

The lowest number of villages is recorded in Yalova, in northwestern Türkiye, with 43, while Niğde, in central Türkiye, follows with 131 villages.

The data also highlights the diversity of village names across Türkiye. When ranked by length, the longest village name is “Halilefendi Çiftliğiköyü,” located in the central district of Uşak, in western Türkiye, consisting of 23 letters. It is followed by “Koşuburnutürkmenleri,” a village in the Bayramiç district of Çanakkale, in northwestern Türkiye, with 20 letters.

Several villages stand out for having notably short names. These include Dut in the Kahta district of Adıyaman, Ece in the Bozüyük district of Bilecik, Oya in the Şirvan district of Siirt, Geç in the Hanak district of Ardahan, Efe in the Şuhut district of Afyonkarahisar, and Bük in the Devrek district of Zonguldak.

Under Law No. 5442 on Provincial Administration, the establishment of new villages or the relocation of existing settlements is carried out with the approval of the Ministry of Interior, following consultations with relevant ministries.