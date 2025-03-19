The Türkiye Manuscripts Institution (TYEKB) inaugurated a special exhibition and conference titled "Ramadan and Ramazaniyyahs" at the Süleymaniye Manuscripts Library in Istanbul, Türkiye. The event highlighted the historical and literary significance of Ramadan through rare manuscripts and scholarly discussions.

TYEKB President Coşkun Yılmaz, speaking at the conference, emphasized the institution’s role as a guardian of Islamic and Turkish-Islamic intellectual heritage. "TYEK preserves the collective memory of our civilization across diverse fields, from religious sciences to astronomy, physics, geography and botany," Yılmaz stated. He underscored the institution’s commitment to safeguarding and transmitting this knowledge to future generations.

Professor Nihat Öztoprak of Fatih Sultan Mehmet Vakıf University delivered a keynote speech on "Ramazaniyyahs in Turkish Literature." He discussed his research on poetic works dedicated to Ramadan, noting that poets have historically integrated the themes of joy, spirituality and devotion into their writings. "For centuries, Ramadan has been reflected in poetry and literature, with poets composing odes and literary pieces to capture the essence of this sacred month," Öztoprak explained.

During his presentation, he highlighted how Ramadan was often woven into various poetic genres, with some poets producing multiple "Ramazaniyyahs." Despite their historical prevalence, he pointed out that the exact number of these works remains undetermined.

Following the conference, attendees visited the "Ramadan and Ramazaniyyahs" exhibition, featuring rare manuscripts centered on fasting, Ramadan, and poetic traditions associated with the holy month. Among the notable works on display is a Quran manuscript penned by renowned calligrapher Yakut al-Musta’simi, alongside 19 other historic pieces from TYEK’s collections.

A key highlight of the exhibition was the display of the Prophet Muhammad’s "Sakal-ı Şerif" (Sacred Beard), which was brought to the exhibition area and honored with prayers. The exhibition also includes Ramadan-themed hymns, poetic compositions and texts on Islamic jurisprudence that discuss the virtues of fasting. Additionally, visitors can view 15 valuable notebooks compiled by scholar Süheyl Ünver, detailing Ramadan traditions, as well as sacred artifacts from the Prophet’s tomb (Ravza-i Sharif).

The "Ramadan and Ramazaniyyahs" exhibition will remain open to visitors until the end of Ramadan, offering a unique glimpse into the literary and historical richness of the holy month.