Türkiye marked the Commemoration of Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day on Friday with somber and cheerful events held across the country to pay tribute to Turkish republic founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and to celebrate the youth, the hope of the country.

May 19, 1919, was the day Mustafa Kemal, later to become Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, arrived in the Black Sea city of Samsun from Istanbul to organize the war that saw the remnants of the Ottoman Empire transformed into modern Türkiye four years later.

In 1938, Ataturk dedicated May 19 to the youth of the Turkish nation as Youth and Sports Day. The day gives an opportunity to the country’s youth to showcase their skills in sports, arts and other activities in daylong events, which have evolved into weeklong activities in the past decades.

The first commemorative event took place in Samsun, at the Atatürk Monument, famous for the arrival of Atatürk at the port of the province and hoisting the Turkish flag.

"Today, we are once again proud to celebrate the 104th anniversary of the great leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his comrades-in-arms, who landed in Samsun and started the national struggle. May 19 is the day when our nation got independent status, a free nation," Samsun Governor Zülkif Dağlı said during a ceremony to mark the day.

In the capital Ankara, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu accompanied a group of the youth on a visit to Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Atatürk, where they laid wreaths in his memory. The delegation included young representatives from 81 provinces and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

As part of the celebrations, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended his sincerest sentiment on the Commemoration of Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day.

"The date of May 19, 1919, gifted to the Turkish youth by Gazi Mustafa Kemal, is the symbol of our ancestors' revival of the spirit of resistance with great faith and belief, even in the face of impossibilities," Erdogan said.

"May 19 is the day when the Turkish Nation began to write one of the greatest heroic epics that history has ever seen, shouting that they will not bow to oppression in unity and solidarity against imperialist forces."

"We trust our youth the most when designing and implementing our country's democracy and development breakthroughs," he said.

As Türkiye develops, and grows, "it will give more support to youth so that they can realize their dreams," Erdogan stressed.

Celebrations

Turkish flags were hung on the hot air balloons to mark the Commemoration of Atatürk in Soğanlı Valley, which is described as the "gateway to Cappadocia" and one of the important tourist destinations of Kayseri.

In the southern province of Mersin, a choreography prepared by teachers and students at a high school offered a festive treat to onlookers. Around 500 students and 50 teachers created the crescent and star symbols on the Turkish flag with their choreography.

Heart-warming ceremonies were also organized in Istanbul’s Maltepe, Üsküdar, Kadıköy and Beşiktaş districts, which were attended by many.

A series of concerts were also performed in Istanbul’s Maltepe district, while many well-attended ceremonies took place in the capital Ankara.

In an event organized in cooperation with the Turkish Down Syndrome Association, at Istanbul Airport, employees with Down syndrome were served food and enjoyed good conversation.

In addition, Cello artist Melike Oylum and a choir for the disabled from a private rehabilitation center performed at Istanbul Airport and gave a mini concert to the passengers. Meanwhile, products made for individuals with special needs were donated.

Young people celebrated the day by visiting Anitkabir, Ataturk's mausoleum, and also by organizing sports and cultural activities.

History

Atatürk, then simply known as Mustafa Kemal Pasha, was an Ottoman officer when he arrived at the Black Sea port from Istanbul, which was under the occupation of British forces, aboard a small ship. Few people were aware of his true intention when he set out on his journey under the guise of the purpose of “inspecting troops” in Anatolia.

After months of preparations in Istanbul, where he arrived in 1918 after years spent on World War I fronts, and secret meetings, Mustafa Kemal, who ultimately aimed to end the post-war occupation of Turkey, found an opportunity to mobilize the public after talks with the Ottoman Sultan Mehmed VI Vahdettin. His primary mission authorized by the sultan was to ensure law and order and inspect troops amid apparent unrest between the local Greek and Turkish communities in Samsun.

Under constant surveillance of the British, Mustafa Kemal stayed in Samsun for six days, before visiting the Havza district, famous for its springs. He had faked an illness and a visit to the springs to cure himself did not draw the attention of the occupying forces; however, in reality, he was organizing secret meetings in the district. Havza was the first place where he founded a society to organize resistance against the occupation. The Declaration of Havza was agreed upon during his meetings with like-minded members of the resistance, which is now recognized as the first concrete move to pave the way for a future war of independence. He sent telegrams to troops and locals across the country to raise awareness against the occupation and organize rallies. His calls found a response and soon, several top Ottoman generals and troops joined Mustafa Kemal’s cause, as he started a tour of the country, convening congresses, before settling in Ankara, the future capital of the Republic of Turkey.