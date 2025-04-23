The Ministry of National Education has released the second issue of Gazete Çocuk (Children’s Newspaper), a special newspaper celebrating April 23 National Sovereignty and Children's Day.

Prepared by the ministry’s Directorate of Press and Public Relations, the edition features educational and entertaining content specifically designed for children.

The issue includes puzzles, scientific knowledge for curious young minds, activities that promote language and cultural learning, and inspirational messages. One of its highlights is a letter from Minister of National Education Yusuf Tekin, who addressed children with a heartfelt message: “I sincerely celebrate your April 23 National Sovereignty and Children's Day. This meaningful day not only marks the anniversary of the opening of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye but is also the most beautiful expression of the trust and hope placed in you."

"Atatürk said, ‘Little ladies, little gentlemen ... Each of you is a rose, a star, a gleam of joy of the future.’ With these words, he entrusted the future of this country to your hands. As the Ministry of National Education, we are doing our utmost to ensure each of you receives the best education, discovers your interests and talents, and enjoys a happy and peaceful school life. Your success, happiness, and confidence in the future are our greatest goals.”

Another prominent feature of Gazete Çocuk is a section titled "TBMM Turns 105," which showcases the winning entries from national painting, poetry, and essay contests held among primary and secondary school students. In a section titled "They Say...", quotes about childhood drawn from both Turkish and international literature highlight the universal value of youth.

The issue also includes a special interview conducted by young reporters with Mehmet Erdoğmuş, a veteran of the Cyprus Peace Operation. Public figures admired by children, such as Türkiye’s first astronaut Alper Gezeravcı and national athlete Şevval İlayda Tarhan, also contributed messages and shared childhood photographs to inspire readers.

A strong educational theme runs throughout the issue. A word search puzzle based on Atatürk’s Geometry book encourages children to explore scientific terminology, while a corner titled "Let's Learn Our Proverbs and Use Them in Our Speaking and Writing" promotes the beauty and depth of Turkish vocabulary. Additional puzzles are included to stimulate mental and social development.

First lady Emine Erdoğan also marked the occasion with a message shared on social media. She emphasized the symbolic meaning of children in today’s world: “A child is a symbol of hope born into a world that has lost its compassion, surrounded by wars and conflicts. Their laughter brings life, their eyes radiate light, and their hearts are a testament to a prosperous future.

I wholeheartedly believe that our country will rise even higher through the achievements of every child who pursues their dreams. I extend my congratulations on the 105th anniversary of our Grand National Assembly and celebrate April 23 National Sovereignty and Children's Day. I send my love to all our children. I also remember with mercy the founder of our republic, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and our heroic martyrs.”

As part of the national celebrations, the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of National Education organized a four-day cultural and educational program to welcome students from across Türkiye. The initiative offers children the opportunity to experience Istanbul’s historic and cultural heritage firsthand.

Students from Anatolia are taking part in a specially designed itinerary that includes visits to Topkapı Palace, Hagia Sophia, the Blue Mosque, Miniatürk, Panorama 1453, and the Rahmi Koç Museum. For many, this is their first time seeing the Bosporus – an experience made even more memorable with a scenic boat tour.

The program began with a welcoming ceremony at the Provincial Directorate, where Istanbul Provincial Director of National Education Murat Mücahit Yentür met with the students.

“This program is not just a tour; it is a powerful educational event that helps children form bonds with our history, share common values, and unite around a shared national ideal,” said Yentür. “This experience, intertwined with the historical silhouette of Istanbul, will leave a lasting impression on their cultural memory.”

In a related celebration, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül hosted 21 students from five provinces – Artvin, Adıyaman, Elazığ, Nevşehir and Hakkari – at the governor’s office. The students, accompanied by their teachers, visited key historical and cultural sites in the city.

“I believe you’ll share your experiences here with your friends,” Governor Gül said, “And 15-20 years from now, you will take up important roles, even better ones, than the ones you’ve seen today.”

During the visit, students introduced themselves and reflected on their trip. A student from Adıyaman recited a poem themed around the Green Crescent (Yeşilay), while others expressed interest in visiting major football stadiums in Istanbul – a suggestion that Gül warmly welcomed as a possible addition to future programs.