From the capital to the forests of western Türkiye, citizens, officials and children wielded shovels and saplings Tuesday in a nationwide campaign bringing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s “Green Homeland” vision to life. Across 81 provinces, volunteers turned fire-scarred and barren land into patches of new growth, reflecting the nation’s growing environmental commitment.

Speaking at a commemorative forest in Ankara's Etimesgut, Erdoğan highlighted Türkiye’s progress over the past 23 years, noting that 7.5 billion saplings and seeds have been planted, expanding forest coverage to 23.4 million hectares - roughly 30% of the country.

“Today we do more than plant trees; we breathe life into the future of our homeland,” Erdoğan said. He emphasized that forests are not merely collections of trees but vital sources of air, water and life. The president tied these efforts to Türkiye’s 2053 Net Zero Emissions target and broader green development vision, calling on citizens to mobilize against the escalating global climate crisis.

Erdoğan also cited United Nations data showing Türkiye rose from sixth to fourth globally in forest area expansion between 2020 and 2025 and now ranks third in annual tree-planting efforts. He remembered 160 forestry workers who have died fighting wildfires, including 17 this past summer, calling them heroes of the nation’s “Green Homeland.”

While Ankara hosted the central ceremony, western provinces saw an outpouring of participation. In Izmir, 15,000 saplings - including pine, cypress and plane trees - were planted in a 100-decare area of Menderes district previously damaged by fire. Across the province, 115,000 saplings are scheduled to be planted in 21 locations. A memorable moment captured a woman holding an umbrella over a police officer in the rain, reflecting the community spirit driving the initiative.

In Aydın, 7,000 saplings were planted to restore fire-damaged land and establish the “Forest of Mercy,” a commemorative forest marking the 1,500th anniversary of Prophet Muhammad’s birth. Governor Yakup Canbolat said each tree represents a commitment to future generations.

Manisa planted 35,000 saplings across 16 districts, with 8,000 planted in Kayapınar by officials and citizens restoring land burned in July. Governor Vahdettin Özkan called protecting the “Green Homeland” a moral and strategic responsibility, promising to expand efforts beyond burned areas.

Denizli planted 15,100 saplings across 17 sites, with Governor Ömer Faruk Coşkun emphasizing environmental awareness and the importance of instilling ecological responsibility in future generations. Students, volunteers, and local officials participated, blending civic engagement with education.

A national tradition

National Forestation Day was established on Nov. 6, 2019, when Erdoğan officially designated Nov. 11 as a day for nationwide tree-planting initiatives. Since then, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has coordinated events in all provinces to expand forest cover, protect biodiversity, improve ecological balance, and prevent soil erosion.

Public institutions and private citizens participate simultaneously, making it a truly national endeavor and a visible testament to Türkiye’s long-term environmental ambitions.

The “Green Homeland” vision is a cornerstone for Erdoğan, who repeatedly emphasizes the urgent threat of climate change and the necessity for collective action.

Meanwhile, First Lady Emine Erdoğan supports the effort through her Zero Waste campaign, which focuses on recycling and sustainability to reduce human impact on the environment. Her initiative complements the national tree-planting drive, promoting responsible resource use and long-term ecological stewardship.

Tuesday’s nationwide planting drive aimed not only to reforest fire-damaged areas but also to set a national record for saplings planted in a single day. Erdoğan announced a new target of 600 million saplings and seeds for the coming year, exceeding last year’s goal of 550 million. Across the country, citizens, volunteers, and officials are determined to meet this target, ensuring that the Green Homeland vision continues to grow - one sapling at a time.