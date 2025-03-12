Ahead of the upcoming Ramadan Bayram, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure inspected the Ankara Intercity Bus Terminal (AŞTI) to prevent excessive pricing on bus tickets. At the same time, the ministry announced a new regulation that allows intercity bus companies to offer up to a 40% discount on ticket prices for families as part of the "Year of the Family" initiative declared by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for 2025.

Teams from the ministry’s Directorate General of Transport Services Regulation reviewed ticket prices set by intercity bus companies at the AŞTI, comparing the fares reported to the ministry with those charged to passengers.

Following the inspections, Murat Baştor, director general of transport services regulation, stated that intercity bus transportation in the country is regulated under the Road Transport Regulation issued by the ministry. Emphasizing their efforts to ensure fair, sustainable, safe and competitive transportation services, Baştor said: “Companies are required to submit their ticket and schedule tariffs to our ministry in advance. During our inspections, we verify whether the reported fares are being applied.”

He noted that fare tariffs are set for four-month periods, during which companies are not allowed to update ticket prices. Explaining the details of the inspections, Baştor said: “Companies can lower their fares by up to 30%, but they cannot exceed the set prices. Any fare above the approved rate is considered price gouging and is subject to penalties. Our ministry monitors this through 13 regional directorates across 81 provinces and electronic inspection systems."

He continued: "Companies charging excessive ticket prices face a fine of TL 8,173 ($223.32), while an additional fine of TL 2,955 is imposed for each overpriced ticket sold. Our inspections also penalize companies that pick up or drop off passengers outside designated terminals or stops in a manner that endangers pedestrian and traffic safety, as well as those involved in unauthorized or ticketless transportation.”

Baştor mentioned that a proposed law currently under consideration by the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye could impose administrative fines of up to TL 85,000 for companies that repeatedly violate pricing regulations. Highlighting that 425 intercity transportation companies operate in the country, Baştor stated: “These companies determine their ticket prices and submit them to us, ensuring transparency for passengers. We can instantly monitor all ticket prices issued by companies through our system.”

He also emphasized that passengers can report companies charging excessive fares through the Presidential Communication Center (CIMER), and the ministry carefully reviews complaints, obtaining the companies’ responses before imposing fines.

New family discount regulations

In addition to monitoring ticket prices, the ministry announced a new initiative enabling families to travel more cheaply. Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu stated that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has declared 2025 as the "Year of the Family," introducing a regulation that allows intercity bus companies to provide families with up to a 40% discount on ticket prices.

In a written statement, Uraloğlu emphasized that they have introduced this policy to support families financially and make intercity travel more accessible. “With the new regulation, bus companies can offer up to a 40% discount on ticket prices for families. This regulation will not be mandatory for companies and will take effect on Monday, March 17,” Uraloğlu explained.

Providing details on the implementation, Uraloğlu stated: “According to the Road Transport Regulation, intercity bus companies can currently offer up to a 30% discount on ticket prices reported to our ministry. With the new regulation, they can increase the discount to 40% for families.”

He highlighted that families consisting of at least two and at most four people traveling on the same bus and route with valid tickets will be eligible for the discount if they can provide proof of family status. Passengers can qualify for the discount by sharing the same surname or by presenting an official document verifying their family relationship in accordance with relevant regulations.

With these initiatives, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure aims to ensure that intercity travel remains affordable and fair for all passengers while preventing excessive pricing. The combination of strict inspections and the new family discount regulation reflects the government’s commitment to maintaining a balanced and accessible transportation system in Türkiye.

As the new regulation takes effect on March 17 and inspections continue, passengers are encouraged to report any irregularities to the authorities to uphold transparency and consumer rights in the transportation sector.