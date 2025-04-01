Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya announced that 27 people lost their lives and 3,619 were injured in traffic accidents during the first three days of the Ramadan Bayram holiday, also known as Eid al-Fitr, highlighting the toll on the country.

In a statement on social media, Yerlikaya reported that 663 traffic accidents occurred on the third day of the holiday alone, resulting in eight fatalities and 1,120 injuries.

Urging drivers to be cautious, he stated, “May our holiday mornings be filled with joy, not sorrow. Please follow traffic rules so that our festive celebrations do not turn into grief. Roads exist to bring us together, not to separate us.”

Yerlikaya emphasized that authorities are maintaining strict traffic inspections throughout the nine-day holiday. On March 31, 2025, the third day of the holiday, police and gendarmerie teams checked 528,654 vehicles nationwide.

Of these, 27,387 drivers were fined for speed and radar violations, while 29,616 faced penalties for other infractions.

“Our goal is not just to issue fines but to prevent accidents and save lives,” he said.

Yerlikaya extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.