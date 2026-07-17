Weeks after unveiling its ambitious 2026-2030 Artificial Intelligence Action Plan, Türkiye is taking another step in its AI road map by developing an AI assistant for e-Government (e-Devlet), where citizens will be able to access AI-supported services and assess their AI literacy.

The initiative was unveiled Thursday during a panel organized by the Culture Civilization Foundation (KÜME), where officials discussed Türkiye's Artificial Intelligence Action Plan, its strategic priorities, key application areas and long-term road map.

Speaking at the event, Sadullah Uzun, director general of National Technology and Artificial Intelligence at the Ministry of Industry and Technology, said AI infrastructure is advancing faster than the solutions built on top of it, as people increasingly move beyond the technology's entertainment value to applications that simplify everyday life and address industry-specific needs.

Referring to a recent U.N. report on global AI development, Uzun said the technology remains heavily concentrated in a handful of countries despite its rapid expansion.

"The report presents striking data on global AI investment and the current state of development. It shows that 75% of the world's top 500 high-performance computing systems are in the U.S., while China accounts for another 15%. In other words, the two countries control 90% of the world's computing infrastructure, leaving only 10% for the rest of the world, largely in Europe," he said.

Uzun added that the U.S. has around 60 large language models, compared with about 35 in China and just 13 across the rest of the world. He noted that roughly 90% of AI models globally are developed by the private sector because of the billions of dollars required to build advanced AI systems, with the U.S. and China leading the sector through private investment.

Building Türkiye's AI ecosystem

Uzun said Türkiye's ability to adapt to innovation, combined with stronger technical capabilities, positions the country to develop successful AI applications.

He said Türkiye has accumulated significant expertise and valuable data in manufacturing, health care, tourism and agriculture. "Türkiye has considerable experience as well as valuable data in these sectors. Developing sector-specific AI solutions should be an important strategic priority," he said.

Uzun also noted that the public sector has a strong guiding role in Türkiye and said that directing that influence toward supporting the country's AI ecosystem could lead to collective success.

Recalling the government's target of allocating 2% of the public investment budget to AI solutions, he said the move would motivate the ecosystem and encourage further investment in Türkiye.

Describing the action plan as an initiative that will serve all citizens, Uzun said a dedicated AI section will be integrated into e-Devlet.

"We will create an AI assistant for all of our citizens. The assistant's primary function will be to measure each citizen's AI literacy level through a friendly test. Our vision is for people to receive an AI score and even share it with others, creating interaction by comparing results," he said.

On investment, Uzun said the government also aims to use public support as a catalyst to encourage greater private-sector investment in artificial intelligence.

He said the country's broader investment target amounts to $10 billion, covering infrastructure such as computing capacity and data centers.