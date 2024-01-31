In the aftermath of the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes on Feb. 6, the Ministry of Youth and Sports took proactive measures to provide psychosocial support to those affected, offering assistance to a total of 275,362 individuals over a year.

Coordinating with various entities such as the Family and Social Services, the Ministries of National Education and Health, the Presidency of Religious Affairs, universities, Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), the Ministry's efforts focused on healing the emotional wounds of earthquake victims.

Following the disaster, 648 dedicated psychosocial support personnel were mobilized to work with those affected by the earthquakes. A total of 609 trainers and coaches specializing in sports and artistic activities were assigned to the earthquake-affected provinces, concentrating on areas with a high concentration of affected individuals.

A comprehensive "Psychosocial Support Work Plan" was developed for all age groups, implemented in dormitories and executed in collaboration with various institutions and organizations.

From March 15, 2023, onward, 5,533 activities were conducted with the involvement of mental health experts, volunteer youth, coaches and youth workers. These activities aimed to reach citizens of all age groups across all 81 provinces, providing psychosocial support to the 275,362 people directly affected by the earthquake.

The outreach efforts included direct engagement with families and children in earthquake-affected provinces during field operations and within dormitories where earthquake victims found refuge.

Furthermore, the earthquake victims' essential needs, including food, clothing and hygiene materials, were identified and fulfilled. Specialized spaces such as children's play and activity rooms and play therapy areas were established, hosting activities tailored to various age groups.

Minister of Youth and Sports, Osman Aşkın Bak, spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) about the aftermath of the twin earthquakes, describing it as the "disaster of the century." He expressed condolences to those who lost their lives and highlighted the extensive collaborative efforts in the search, rescue and recovery phases. Bak emphasized the remarkable unity and solidarity that emerged during the challenging times, underscoring the difficulty any country would face in overcoming such a disaster.

Bak detailed the immediate response of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, which repurposed its dormitories for shelter, converted sports facilities into logistics centers, and engaged Ministry employees and young volunteers actively in the field.

He commended the dedicated team, particularly the young volunteers, for their tireless efforts in challenging conditions. The psychosocial support team played a crucial role in assisting children affected by trauma, organizing activities to boost morale and instill hope. Bak expressed gratitude to the Ministry's staff and the compassionate volunteer youth who continue to assist on the ground.