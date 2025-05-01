The Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, Murat Kurum, highlighted the success of the "Yarısı Bizden Campaign" in supporting urban transformation projects, sharing the story of the Öztok family in Avcılar, Istanbul, who transformed their 35-year-old building with the initiative.

Kurum posted images of the family’s newly renovated home on social media, quoting Zehra Öztok’s statement, "We have the state behind us." He emphasized, "The state does not leave its citizens alone. The Öztok family, living in Avcılar, Istanbul, renewed their 35-year-old home with our Yarısı Bizden campaign. Zehra Hanım and Hasan Bey now live in their solid home, free from the fear of earthquakes."

The Yarısı Bizden Campaign, launched by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change, provides up to TL 1.8 million ($46,763) in support for urban renewal projects. The campaign aims to accelerate urban transformation efforts in Istanbul, with the Öztok family being one of its notable beneficiaries.

Zehra Öztok, recalling the state of their old home, said some columns had cracks, and despite multiple repairs, the damage remained. After the 2023 Kahramanmaraş earthquake, their landlord proposed renewing the building to ensure safety. “We applied to the Yarısı Bizden Campaign and renewed our home. When my husband entered the house, he cried out of joy like a child," she said.

The Öztok family also shared their experience during the 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Silivri, Istanbul, earlier this year. Zehra Öztok described how everyone else was outside, but she felt safe at home. "The old buildings were severely damaged. I stayed in my solid home and watched the news," she said. "Our state is making it easier for people to live in safe homes. I encourage everyone to benefit from the Yarısı Bizden campaign."

Hasan Öztok also praised the initiative, stating that without the campaign, their home would have been at risk. "When the 6.2 earthquake occurred, it felt like the ground was slipping beneath our feet. We stayed in our safe home, while others were outside," he said.

The support provided through the campaign has recently been increased. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that each home will now receive TL 875,000 in grants, TL 875,000 in loans, and TL 125,000 for relocation support. Additionally, businesses can receive TL 437,500 in grants and loans.

The campaign is part of a broader effort to enhance earthquake resilience and improve housing conditions across Türkiye.