Council of Higher Education (YÖK) President Erol Özvar stated that Türkiye is ready to share its higher education experience with Syria.

Özvar visited Izmir Katip Çelebi University (İKÇÜ) and met with the rector, professor Saffet Köse.

During his participation in the university's senate meeting, Özvar emphasized that the primary goal of the council is to train the qualified workforce needed for the economic development of Türkiye. He stated that students taught by Turkish universities play important roles in development.

Özvar also mentioned that alongside physical labor, young people support the economy with intellectual power. "Our universities contribute not only to our economic development through the human power they train but also to significant advancements in science and technology, as they produce the academic staff and scientists required for these fields," he said.

He added that Turkish universities are also preferred by international students and academic staff. "Our universities not only contribute to the economic development of the country and the growth of our people, but they also significantly contribute to the development of international students who choose to study at our institutions. As our universities' research and development capacity and quality increase, international students and academic staff also show more interest in our universities."

"We will collaborate with our Syrian brothers," said Özvar, mentioning that talks are ongoing to share Türkiye’s experience with Syria's higher education institutions. He added: "In Syria, we hope that a democratic system will be established that the people will embrace. Various issues related to higher education have arisen due to the previous regime."

He also said, "The Higher Education Council and universities will collaborate with our Syrian brothers. After consultations with our counterparts, the Higher Education Council is ready to share Türkiye’s higher education experience with our Syrian brothers. Our efforts in this area are ongoing, and we will support the development and progress of universities there, such as Türkiye; we are in contact with our colleagues on this matter."

Köse also provided information about the university, stating that it is steadily progressing toward its goal of becoming a leading university that directs and inspires the academic world since its founding in 2010.