The application process for this year's Türkiye Foreign Student Admission Exam (2025 TR-YÖS/1) will start on Thursday.

According to a statement from the Council of Higher Education (YÖK), the 2025 TR-YÖS/1 exam is aimed at attracting more international students to universities in Türkiye. It will be held in 60 countries and 88 centers.

The 2025 TR-YÖS/1 will be organized in 59 countries outside of Türkiye, across 69 centers, and within Türkiye, it will take place in 18 cities and 19 centers.

International candidates wishing to study at higher education institutions in Türkiye will take the 2025 TR-YÖS/1 exam, which they can use for their applications to these institutions. The exam will be held on May 11.

Applications for the exam will start on Thursday, and candidates can apply through ÖSYM's website until March 12. Late applications will be accepted between March 18 and 20.

The 2025 TR-YÖS/1 exam will be conducted in six languages: Turkish, English, German, French, Arabic and Russian.

Since last year, public universities have not organized their own exams for international student admissions. They can accept TR-YÖS results or high school grade averages from internationally recognized exams like IB, Abitur or GCE AL. Private universities can also admit students based on TR-YÖS results.

The Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) also uses TR-YÖS for their student admissions. The conditions for applying are as follows: "Candidates must be in their final year of high school or have graduated. This applies to foreign nationals, Turkish citizens who have renounced their citizenship, blue card holders, those who gained Turkish citizenship after being foreign nationals, dual nationals, Turkish nationals who completed their high school education abroad (excluding Turkish Cypriot schools), and Turkish Cypriots who completed their high school education in a foreign country."

The YÖK introduced TR-YÖS to facilitate the application process for foreign candidates wishing to apply to higher education institutions in Türkiye, with the first implementation held in 2023.